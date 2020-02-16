Researchers at Chalmers recently completed a 5-year research project looking at how to make fibre optic communications systems more energy efficient. Among their proposals are smart, error-correcting data chip circuits, which they refined to be 10 times less energy consumptive. The project has yielded multiple scientific articles, in publications including Nature Communications.
Streaming films and music, scrolling through social media, and using cloud-based storage services are everyday activities now. But to accommodate this digital lifestyle, a huge amount of data needs to be transmitted through fibre optic cables – and that amount is increasing at an almost unimaginable rate, consuming an enormous amount of electricity.
This is completely unsustainable – at the current rate of increase, if no energy efficiency gains were made, within ten years the internet alone would consume more electricity than is currently generated worldwide. The electricity production cannot be increased at the same rate without massively increasing the usage of fossil fuels for electricity generation, which of course would lead to a significant increase in carbon dioxide emissions.
“The challenge lies in meeting that inevitable demand for capacity and performance, while keeping costs at a reasonable level and minimising the environmental impacts,” says Peter Andrekson, Professor of Photonics at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience at Chalmers.
Peter Andrekson was the leader of the 5-year research project ‘Energy-efficient optical fibre communication’, which has contributed significant advances to the field.
In the early phase of the project, the Chalmers researchers identified the biggest energy drains in today’s fibre optic systems. With this knowledge, they then designed and built a concept for a system for data transmission which consumes as little energy as possible. Optimising the components of the system against each other results in significant energy savings.
Currently, some of the most energy-intensive components are error-correction data chips, which are used in optical systems to compensate for noise and interference. The Chalmers researchers have now succeeded in designing these chips with optimised circuits.
- Phase-coherent lightwave communications with frequency combs, in the journal Nature Communications
- Energy-Efficient High-Throughput VLSI Architectures for Product-Like Codes, in the Journal of Lightwave Technology
- Joint power-efficient traffic shaping and service provisioning for metro elastic optical networks?, in the journal IEEE/OSA Journal of Optical Communications and Networking,
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Internet energy usage
- Gazans create new energy sources to power life in ‘unliveable’ enclaveon February 15, 2020 at 9:36 pm
“They help to respond to the acute needs, but the problem of energy can only be solved by a collective response ... prompting many Gazans to use batteries instead. Chinese-made batteries can be used ...
- Middle East solar energy startups to watch, as region diversifieson February 15, 2020 at 8:12 pm
From helping enterprises and state-owned utilities transition to ‘smart’ grids and meters to building industrial-scale solar farms that could power a small city, startups are transforming the region’s ...
- Making the internet more energy efficient through systemic optimizationon February 14, 2020 at 7:41 pm
This is completely unsustainable - at the current rate of increase, if no energy efficiency gains were made, within ten years the internet alone would consume more electricity than is currently ...
- Chip drastically improves the energy efficiency of the interneton February 14, 2020 at 5:37 am
According to researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, the increases in power consumption are unsustainable. Without energy efficiency improvements, within ten years the internet ...
- Energy leading way to tomorrow's quantum interneton February 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm
The digital internet will be the basis, and when brought together with the quantum internet, the result will be a heterogeneous computing network of incredible power and potential.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Internet energy usage
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Internet usage
- Projects to Improve Broadband Internet Planned in Tennesseeon February 15, 2020 at 11:49 pm
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $9 million on high-speed broadband internet projects in 10 rural Tennessee counties.
- Internet privacy: the apps that protect you from your appson February 15, 2020 at 11:00 pm
Worried about the data collected about you? A new generation of startups is making apps to put your privacy settings straight ...
- Internet burns Matt Gaetz to the ground for whining McCabe didn’t end up ‘behind bars’on February 15, 2020 at 1:33 pm
Internet disgusted after Trump retweets gross video of Texas mayor in bathroom: ‘I think you have hit a new low’ ...
- Best internet deals to save money and maximize speedon February 15, 2020 at 6:04 am
Remember, there are data caps. Most companies put a limit on the amount of data you can use each month and if you go over that amount, you’ll be charged extra fees. Tap or click here to learn how to ...
- Making the internet more energy efficient through systemic optimizationon February 14, 2020 at 7:41 pm
This is completely unsustainable - at the current rate of increase, if no energy efficiency gains were made, within ten years the internet alone would consume more electricity than is currently ...