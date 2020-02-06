Computer scientists at the University of Waterloo have found a novel approach that significantly improves the storage efficiency and output speed of computer systems.
Current data storage systems use only one storage server to process information, making them slow to retrieve information to display for the user. A backup server only becomes active if the main storage server fails.
The new approach, called FLAIR, optimizes data storage systems by using all the servers within a given network. Therefore, when a user makes a data request, if the main server is full, another server automatically activates to fill it.
“The key enabler for FLAIR is the recent introduction of programmable networks,” said Samer Al-Kiswany, a professor in Waterloo’s David R. Cheriton School of Computer Science and co-author of the study introducing the FLAIR technique. “Since the invention of computers, networks that connect storage servers in any system were rigid and inflexible. FLAIR leverages a new cutting-edge networking technology to build a smart network layer that can find the fastest way to fulfil information retrieval requests. Our evaluation shows that this approach can fulfil requests up to 2.5 times faster, compared to classical designs.”
FLAIR is a short for fast, linearizable, network-accelerated client reads, a novel protocol to serve reads from follower replicas with minimal changes to current leader-based consensus protocols without using leases, all the while preserving linearizability.
In developing the new protocol, the researchers first had to prove its correctness and formally verify it to ensure the approach will not return bad results. They were able to test FLAIR with real workloads on campus, as Waterloo is one of the few universities that have a cluster with the new programmable network.
Al-Kiswany and his team found that FLAIR increased retrieval speeds by anywhere from 35 to 97 percent.
“This will lead to a whole range of applications as this type of system is the core building block of a wide range of applications,” said Ibrahim Kettaneh, one of the graduate students working on the development of FLAIR. “FLAIR can significantly improve the performance of databases and data processing engines, which are the backends for health systems, banking systems and financial transactions. It will also be applicable to any modern computer application hosted on the cloud, such as online documents, social networks and emails.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Output speed of computer systems
- Rohde & Schwarz Presents its Test Solutions for Tomorrow's Electronic Systems at embedded world 2020on February 5, 2020 at 1:16 pm
At the leading trade show for the embedded industry in Nuremberg, Rohde & Schwarz will highlight its T&M solutions for embedded designs in the automotive sector and high speed digital interfaces ...
- Embedded Systems Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2025on February 5, 2020 at 7:12 am
The Embedded Systems Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on ...
- Learning Management System Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.5% to Reach $28.1 Billion by 2025 - Meticulous Research(R)on February 5, 2020 at 4:30 am
London, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report "Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Product Offering (Solutions, Services), User Group (Education, Corporate ...
- A scalable photonic computer solving the subset sum problemon February 3, 2020 at 8:15 pm
1 Center for Integrated Quantum Information Technologies (IQIT), School of Physics and Astronomy and State Key Laboratory of Advanced Optical Communication Systems ... speed, strong robustness, and ...
- Best computer speakers 2020: the best audio systems for your PCon February 3, 2020 at 9:07 am
Whether you’re a gamer, music producer, movie maker, or Netflix binger, you’re going to want the best computer speakers and we’ve picked out the best.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Output speed of computer systems
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Storage efficiency of computer systems
- JEDEC Announces UFS 3.1 Standard with Performance And Power Efficiency Improvementson February 5, 2020 at 7:45 pm
DeepSleep allows the UFS storage to enter a low power state which JEDEC notes will be most beneficial on lower cost devices with shared voltage regulation between UFS and other components. Finally, ...
- Audit: Oregon's Child Welfare Computer System Could Place Children At Riskon February 5, 2020 at 10:11 am
At a time when the state of Oregon has struggled to find proper placements for children in foster care — instead, sending them to out-of-state placements or converted jails — the computer ... audit ...
- NGD Systems Raises $20 Million in Series C Funding to Accelerate the Deployment of the World’s First NVMe Computational Storage Driveon February 5, 2020 at 9:15 am
CEO and Founder of NGD Systems. “The continuous growth of massive data deployments, especially at the edge, requires low-power and large-capacity storage devices, coupled with the ability to drive ...
- Beyond Discoverability: Metadata to Drive Your Data Managementon February 5, 2020 at 8:03 am
The Integrated Rule-Oriented Data System (iRODS) is open source data management software used by research organizations and government agencies worldwide. iRODS is released as a production-level ...
- How AI Enables Enterprises to Get the Most Out of Their Dataon February 5, 2020 at 4:59 am
The problem, though, is more than just about quantities of data and feeding them into the right systems ... usage as data crosses computer networks. With the ever-growing infrastructure to be managed ...