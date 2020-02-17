A promising molecule, called BT13, has offered hope for a new treatment that could stop or slow Parkinson’s, something no treatment can currently do.
Researchers from the University of Helsinki have found that molecule BT13 has the potential to both boost levels of dopamine, the chemical that is lost in Parkinson’s, as well as protecting the dopamine-producing brain cells from dying.
The results from the study, co-funded by Parkinson’s UK, showed an increase in dopamine levels in the brains of mice following treatment with the molecule. BT13 also activated a specific receptor in the mouse brains to protect the cells.
These findings suggest that BT13 could have the potential to lead to a new drug treatment that can slow, stop or even reverse the loss of brain cells in Parkinson’s.
Why is dopamine important?
Typically, by the time people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, they have already lost 70-80 per cent of their dopamine-producing cells. These are involved in coordinating movement.
Current treatments mask the symptoms, but there is nothing that can slow down its progression or prevent more brain cells from being lost. As dopamine levels continue to fall, symptoms get worse and new symptoms can appear.
The role of BT13
Researchers are now working on improving the properties of BT13 to make it more effective as a potential treatment. If successful, this could benefit the 145,000 people living with Parkinson’s in the UK.
The study builds on previous research on another molecule that targets the same receptors in the brain, glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF), an experimental treatment for Parkinson’s which was the subject of a major clinical trial funded by Parkinson’s UK. While the results were not clear cut, GDNF has shown promise to restore damaged cells in Parkinson’s.
The GDNF protein requires complex surgery to deliver the treatment to the brain because it’s a large molecule. However BT13, a smaller molecule, could be more easily administered as a treatment if shown to be beneficial in further clinical trials.
“The molecule holds great promise”
Professor David Dexter, Deputy Director of Research at Parkinson’s UK, said: “People with Parkinson’s desperately need a new treatment that can stop the condition in its tracks, instead of just masking the symptoms.
“One of the biggest challenges for Parkinson’s research is how to get drugs past the blood-brain barrier, so the exciting discovery of BT13 has opened up a new avenue for research to explore.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Parkinson’s
- Pint-sized molecule could slip through the gaps to tackle Parkinson'son February 16, 2020 at 10:53 pm
The progression of Parkinson's disease is characterized by a reduced ability of the brain to produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter responsible for the messaging that controls body movement. For this ...
- Parkinson’s patients taking punches at the disease during weekly boxing classeson February 16, 2020 at 8:59 pm
Hand tremors, slow movement, stiffness, and loss of balance are all symptoms of Parkinson's disease. It has no cure, but a boxing class for patients is helping them keep the symptoms at bay.
- Pioneering technique reveals structure of Parkinson's disease protein in actionon February 16, 2020 at 7:32 pm
The top contributor to familial Parkinson's disease is mutations in leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), whose large and difficult structure has finally been solved, paving the way for targeted ...
- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Has Known About His Parkinson's Since 2003on February 16, 2020 at 3:55 pm
Ozzy Osbourne has only very recently been vocal about his struggles with Parkinsons disease. While man fans believe that he discovered it after he had to go to the hopsital due to his fall. Meanwhile, ...
- Aging Matters: Education conference on Parkinson’s disease Saturdayon February 15, 2020 at 9:15 pm
The Parkinson’s Foundation will have “Let’s Talk About It: Symptoms Beneath the Surface,” an educational conference focused on non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Parkinson’s
Go deeper with Bing News on:
BT13
- Pint-sized molecule could slip through the gaps to tackle Parkinson'son February 16, 2020 at 10:53 pm
Called BT13, the molecule targets the same receptors as GDNF, but is far smaller in size. Its effectiveness in treating Parkinson's was put to the test in rodent studies, where mice with the disease ...
- Promising molecule could stop or slow Parkinson’son February 14, 2020 at 9:43 am
A promising molecule has offered hope for a new treatment that could stop or slow Parkinson’s, something no treatment can currently do. Researchers from the University of Helsinki found that molecule ...
- Molecule offers hope for halting Parkinson'son February 14, 2020 at 8:51 am
A promising molecule has offered hope for a new treatment that could stop or slow Parkinson's, something no treatment can currently do. Researchers from the University of Helsinki found that molecule ...
- Molecule offers hope for halting Parkinson'son February 14, 2020 at 8:35 am
Researchers from the University of Helsinki found that molecule BT13 has the potential to both boost levels of dopamine, the chemical that is lost in Parkinson's, as well as protect the dopamine ...
- Thailand Capital Markets Dealon September 27, 2019 at 6:24 pm
The company raised Bt13.6bn (US$382m) by selling 648.4m shares at the top of the Bt18–Bt21 range. Outside of infrastructure trusts and REITs, this was Thailand’s largest float since Bangkok Airways ...