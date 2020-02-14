Deployable structures transition from flat to domed and straight to curved with a small push (Image courtesy of the Bertoldi Lab/Havard SEAS)
If you’ve ever opened an umbrella or set up a folding chair, you’ve used a deployable structure – an object that can transition from a compact state to an expanded one. You’ve probably noticed that such structures usually require rather complicated locking mechanisms to hold them in place. And, if you’ve ever tried to open an umbrella in the wind or fold a particularly persnickety folding chair, you know that today’s deployable structures aren’t always reliable or autonomous.
Now, a team of researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have harnessed the domino effect to design deployable systems that expand quickly with a small push and are stable and locked into place after deployment.
The research is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
“Today, multi-stable structures are being used in a range of applications including reconfigurable architectures, medical devices, soft robots, and deployable solar panels for aerospace,” said Ahmad Zareei, a postdoctoral fellow in Applied Mathematics at SEAS and first author of the paper. “Usually, to deploy these structures, you need a complicated actuation process but here, we use this simple domino effect to create a reliable deployment process.”
Mechanically speaking, a domino effect occurs when a multi-stable building block (the domino) switches from its high-energy state (standing) to its low-energy state (laying down), in response to an external stimulus like the push of a finger. When the first domino is toppled, it transfers its energy to its neighbor, initiating a wave that sequentially switches all building blocks from high to low energy states.
The researchers focused on a simple system of bistable joints linked by rigid bars. They first showed that by carefully designing the connections between the links, transition waves could propagate through the entire structure — transforming the initial straight configuration to a curved one. Then, using these building blocks, the research team designed a deployable dome that could pop-up from flat with one small push.
“Being able to predict and program this kind of highly non-linear behavior opens up many opportunities and has the potential not only for morphing surfaces and reconfigurable devices but also for propulsion in soft robotics, mechanical logic, and controlled energy absorption,” said Katia Bertoldi, the William and Ami Kuan Danoff Professor of Applied Mechanics at SEAS and senior author of the study.
“Our work significantly increases the design space and functionality of metamaterials, and opens up a new pathway to control deformations within the material at desired locations and speed,” said Ahmad Rafsanjani, a postdoctoral fellow at SEAS and co-first author of the paper.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Domino effect
- The Fuzzy Bucket Hat Trend We're Copying from Rihannaon February 13, 2020 at 7:39 am
These past years, Rih's diverse and inclusive approach to both beauty and fashion has had a domino effect in the industry and now, she's bringing back one of the most underrated trends from the '90s: ...
- Editorial: Domino effecton February 13, 2020 at 7:01 am
The suspension or the postponement of these events, together with other events not mentioned in the news, is causing a domino effect in the local economy. While this may dampen the mood of the ...
- Royal Family on the brink: Meghan and Harry may create 'domino effect' for unhappy royalson February 12, 2020 at 4:50 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently threw the Royal Family into turmoil after announcing the will stand down as senior members of the Royal Family. Royalists were shocked to see the pair quickly ...
- The Domino’s effect: New personalised advertising campaign sees tenfold returnon February 12, 2020 at 9:41 am
Anyone can claim they have become a technology company, regardless of their industry, but for Domino’s Pizza, when the company’s mission changed more to delivering pizzas, rather than creating them, ...
- Late for Work 2/11: Signing Jadeveon Clowney Would Start Ravens Domino Effecton February 12, 2020 at 6:45 am
Although Barnwell did not write about Marshal Yanda, whether the Pro Bowl right guard decides to return for his 14th season is definitely a domino situation for the Ravens. "If right guard Marshal ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Domino effect
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Deployable systems
- Spirent Expands CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment Solution with Even Greater Capabilities for Evaluating Network Security Attack Exposureon February 13, 2020 at 7:42 am
This important new release extends the flexibly deployable assessment from the perimeter and internal network security ... and additional actions. Support for other operating systems is planned for ...
- CLEW Brings Groundbreaking AI-Powered Critical Care Solution to US Market with Launch at SCCM 2020on February 13, 2020 at 5:43 am
/PRNewswire/ -- CLEW today announced that it will be demonstrating the industry's first ever AI-powered critical care solution at the Society of Critical ...
- Modular Data Center Market Research By Major Industry Firms And Top Key Player Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insightson February 13, 2020 at 4:51 am
Top Players in Modular Data Center Market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Dell Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co ...
- Prisma Photonics' Sensor-free Grid Monitoring Platform Honored by the Prestigious Prism Awards for Innovationon February 13, 2020 at 2:36 am
Prisma Photonics, a leading provider of smart monitoring solutions for physical infrastructures, announced today that its next-generation, sensor-free grid monitoring platform was recognized by the 12 ...
- Harnessing the domino effect for metamaterialson February 11, 2020 at 2:29 am
Now, a team of researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have harnessed the domino effect to design deployable systems that expand quickly with a ...