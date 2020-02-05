Research at Oregon State University has pushed science closer to developing an electronic nose for monitoring air quality, detecting safety threats and diagnosing diseases by measuring gases in a patient’s breath.
Recently published research led by Cory Simon, assistant professor of chemical engineering in the OSU College of Engineering, in collaboration with chemical engineering professor Chih-Hung Chang focused on materials known as metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs.
The research took aim at a critical yet understudied hurdle in using MOFs as gas sensors: Out of the billions of possible MOFs, how do you determine the right ones for building the optimal electronic nose?
MOFs have nanosized pores and selectively adsorb gases, similar to a sponge. They are ideal for use in sensor arrays because of their tunability, enabling engineers to use a diverse set of materials that allows an array of MOF-based sensors to deliver detailed information.
Depending on which components make up a gas, different amounts of the gas will adsorb in each MOF. That means the composition of a gas can be inferred by measuring the adsorbed gas in the array of MOFs using micro-scale balances.
The challenge is that all MOFs adsorb all gases – not to the same extent, but nevertheless the absence of perfect selectivity prevents an engineer from simply saying, “let’s just dedicate this MOF to carbon dioxide, that one to sulfur dioxide, and another one to nitrogen dioxide.”
“Curating MOFs for gas sensor arrays is not that simple because each MOF in the array will appreciably adsorb all three of those gases,” Simon said.
Human noses navigate this same problem by relying on about 400 different types of olfactory receptors. Much like the MOFs, each olfactory receptor is activated by many different odors, and each odor activates many different receptors; the brain parses the response pattern, allowing people to distinguish a multitude of different odors.
“In our research, we created a mathematical framework that allows us, based on the adsorption properties of MOFs, to decide which combination of MOFs is optimal for a gas sensor array,” Simon said. “There will inevitably be some small errors in the measurements of the mass of adsorbed gas, and those errors will corrupt the prediction of the gas composition based on the sensor array response. Our model assesses how well a given combination of MOFs will prevent those small errors from corrupting the estimate of the gas composition.”
Though the research was primarily mathematical modeling, the scientists used experimental adsorption data in real MOFs as input, Simon said, adding that Chang is an experimentalist “who we are working with to make a real-life electronic nose to detect air pollutants.”
“We are currently seeking external funding together to bring this novel concept into physical realization,” Simon said. “Because of this paper, we now have a rational method to computationally design the sensory array, which encompasses simulating gas adsorption in the MOFs with molecular models and simulations to predict their adsorption properties, then using our mathematical method to screen the various combinations of MOFs for the most accurate sensor array.”
Meaning that instead of an experimental trial-and-error approach to decide which MOFs to use in a sensor array, engineers can use computational power to curate the best collection of MOFs for an electronic nose.
Another exciting application of such a nose could be diagnosing disease. The volatile organic compounds humans emit, such as through our breath, are filled with biomarkers for multiple diseases, and studies have shown that dogs — which have twice the number of different olfactory receptors as humans — can detect diseases with their nose.
Marvelous though they are, however, dogs’ noses aren’t as practical for widespread diagnostic use as a carefully crafted and manufactured sensor array would be.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Electronic nose
- WATCH: Regine Velasquez gets honest about plastic surgery, nose jobon February 3, 2020 at 5:15 pm
If it makes you feel better, kunwari to boost your confidence, kailangan natin 'yon e. Okay lang 'yon. Just go to the right doctor ... Her dad, she said, was particularly against her having a nose job ...
- CNN’s S.E. Cupp Blasts GOP Over Witness Vote: They Let Trump ‘Lead Them by the Nose Around the Constitution’on January 31, 2020 at 5:53 pm
S.E. Cupp joined Anderson Cooper‘s primetime CNN show to blast GOP senators for voting against witnesses while nailing the Republican party for being led “by the nose around the Constitution” by ...
- Global Nose Drill Market 2019-2025 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players, Application & Products.on January 30, 2020 at 10:00 pm
Recent study titled, "Nose Drill Market" which covers detailed statistical analysis and enlightens market dynamics and trends that provide a holistic picture of the industry. The report mainly ...
- OSU researchers zeroing in on ‘electronic nose’on January 30, 2020 at 4:53 pm
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Research at Oregon State University has pushed science closer to developing an "electronic nose" for monitoring air quality, detecting safety threats and diagnosing ...
- Research zeroing in on electronic nose for monitoring air quality, diagnosing diseaseon January 30, 2020 at 11:36 am
Research at Oregon State University has pushed science closer to developing an electronic nose for monitoring air quality, detecting safety threats and diagnosing diseases by measuring gases in a ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Electronic nose
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Metal-organic frameworks
- Superwetting Oil/Water Separation Membrane Constructed from in Situ Assembled Metal-Phenolic Networks and Metal-Organic Frameworkson February 4, 2020 at 2:02 pm
In this study, a hydrophilic hierarchical hybrid layer derived from the metal-phenolic networks (MPNs)/metal-organic framework (MOFs) synergy is constructed on membrane surface via a proposed ...
- Formation and Encapsulation of Lead Halide Perovskites in Lanthanide Metal–Organic Frameworks for Tunable Emissionon February 4, 2020 at 2:11 am
Article Views are the COUNTER-compliant sum of full text article downloads since November 2008 (both PDF and HTML) across all institutions and individuals. These metrics are regularly updated to ...
- MOFs optimised for electronic olfactory deviceson February 3, 2020 at 2:46 am
Electronic olfactory devices that monitor air quality could be a step closer with research that optimises combinations of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) for the most accurate sensor array.
- Sponge-like MOFs harvest water from thin airon February 3, 2020 at 2:40 am
Scientists in the US have identified metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) capable of passively adsorbing almost nine litres of water a day per kilo. Passive water capture has the potential to impact ...
- A material benefit to society, Sandia scientist elected AAAS fellowon February 2, 2020 at 4:00 pm
These materials, generally designed with nano-sized pores, are called zeolites and metal organic frameworks, or MOFs. Nenoff and her team have focused recently on designing, synthesizing and using one ...