First clinical trial of an automated blood drawing and testing device
In the future, robots could take blood samples, benefiting patients and healthcare workers alike.
A Rutgers-led team has created a blood-sampling robot that performed as well or better than people, according to the first human clinical trial of an automated blood drawing and testing device.
The device provides quick results and would allow healthcare professionals to spend more time treating patients in hospitals and other settings.
The results, published in the journal Technology, were comparable to or exceeded clinical standards, with an overall success rate of 87% for the 31 participants whose blood was drawn. For the 25 people whose veins were easy to access, the success rate was 97%.
The device includes an ultrasound image-guided robot that draws blood from veins. A fully integrated device, which includes a module that handles samples and a centrifuge-based blood analyzer, could be used at bedsides and in ambulances, emergency rooms, clinics, doctors’ offices and hospitals.
Venipuncture, which involves inserting a needle into a vein to get a blood sample or perform IV therapy, is the world’s most common clinical procedure, with more than 1.4 billion performed yearly in the United States. But clinicians fail in 27% of patients without visible veins, 40% of patients without palpable veins and 60% of emaciated patients, according to previous studies.
Repeated failures to start an IV line boost the likelihood of phlebitis, thrombosis and infections, and may require targeting large veins in the body or arteries – at much greater cost and risk. As a result, venipuncture is among the leading causes of injury to patients and clinicians. Moreover, a hard time accessing veins can increase procedure time by up to an hour, requires more staff and costs more than $4 billion a year in the United States, according to estimates.
“A device like ours could help clinicians get blood samples quickly, safely and reliably, preventing unnecessary complications and pain in patients from multiple needle insertion attempts,” said lead author Josh Leipheimer, a biomedical engineering doctoral student in the Yarmush lab in the biomedical engineering department in the School of Engineering at Rutgers University–New Brunswick.
In the future, the device could be used in such procedures as IV catheterization, central venous access, dialysis and placing arterial lines. Next steps include refining the device to improve success rates in patients with difficult veins to access. Data from this study will be used to enhance artificial intelligence in the robot to improve its performance.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Blood-sampling robot
- Rutgers robot draws blood better than humans in first trialson February 8, 2020 at 5:36 am
The first human clinical trials of a blood sampling and testing robot promised benefits for both patients and healthcare workers, reported Rutgers University this week. The trials found that an ...
- Blood sampling robot excels in human clinical trialon February 7, 2020 at 3:09 am
A prototype of an automated blood drawing and testing device (Image: Unnati Chauhan) This is the claim of a Rutgers University-led team whose automated blood drawing and testing device has been put ...
- New Blood-Sampling Robot Performs Better Than Humanson February 7, 2020 at 2:10 am
Newly developed blood-sampling robot can draw blood samples quickly, safely and reliably, thereby providing clinical results in real-time. The findings of the study are published in the journal ...
- Blood-sampling robot excels in first human trialson February 6, 2020 at 1:42 pm
In the recent experiments, the blood-sampling robot was used on 31 volunteers. It was 97-percent successful at drawing blood from the 25 participants whose veins were easy to access, and had an ...
- This small robot can draw blood on its ownon February 6, 2020 at 1:29 pm
Rutgers researchers have created a blood sampling robot that performs just as well as human doctors. The robot provides quick results and allows healthcare professionals to spend more time with their ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Blood-sampling robot
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Automated blood drawing and testing
- Rutgers robot draws blood better than humans in first trialson February 8, 2020 at 5:36 am
The first human clinical trials of a blood sampling and testing robot promised benefits for both patients and healthcare workers, reported Rutgers University this week. The trials found that an ...
- How Simple Blood Tests Could Revolutionize Cancer Treatmenton February 7, 2020 at 7:37 am
“Our test was designed to detect any cancer and where in the body it’s located with a single blood draw,” he says. “Our goal was a false-positive rate of less than 1 percent, and we’ve surpassed that.
- Blood sampling robot excels in human clinical trialon February 7, 2020 at 3:09 am
A robot that can take blood samples performs as well or better than humans that are trained to do the job. A prototype of an automated blood drawing and testing device (Image: Unnati Chauhan) This is ...
- New Blood-Sampling Robot Performs Better Than Humanson February 7, 2020 at 2:10 am
A Rutgers-led team has created a blood-sampling robot that performed as well or better than people, according to the first human clinical trial of an automated blood drawing and testing device. The ...
- New blood-sampling robot performs as well or better than peopleon February 6, 2020 at 12:38 pm
A Rutgers-led team has created a blood-sampling robot that performed as well or better than people, according to the first human clinical trial of an automated blood drawing and testing device. The ...