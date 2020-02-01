A team of chemists at LMU has successfully coupled the directed motion of a light-activated molecular motor to a different chemical unit – thus taking an important step toward the realization of synthetic nanomachines.
Molecular motors are chemical compounds that convert energy into directed motions. For example, it is possible to cause a substituent attached to a specific chemical bond to rotate unidirectionally when exposed to light of a certain wavelength. Molecules of this sort are therefore of great interest as driving units for nanomachines. However, in order to perform useful work, these motors must be integrated into larger assemblies in such a way that their mechanical motions can be effectively coupled to other molecular units. So far, this goal has remained out of reach. LMU chemist Dr. Henry Dube is a noted specialist in the field of molecular motors. Now he and his team have taken an important step towards achievement of this aim. As they report in the renowned journal Angewandte Chemie, they have succeeded in coupling the unidirectional motion of a chemical motor to a receiver unit, and demonstrated that motor can not only cause the receiver to rotate in the same direction but at the same time significantly accelerate its rotation.
The molecular motor in Dube’s setup is based on the molecule hemithioindigo, which contains a mobile carbon double bond (-C=C-). When the compound is exposed to light of a specific wavelength, this bond rotates unidirectionally. “In a paper published in 2018, we were able to show that this directional double bond rotation could be transmitted by means of a molecular ‘cable’ to the single carbon bond rotation of a secondary molecular unit.” says Dube. “This single bond itself rotates randomly under the influence of temperature fluctuations. But, thanks to the physical coupling between them, the unidirectional motion of the light-driven motor is transmitted to the single bond, which is forced to rotate in the same direction.”
To verify that the ‘motorized‘ bond was actively driving the motion of the single bond, and not simply biasing its direction of rotation, Dube and colleagues added a brake to the system that reduced the thermal motion of the single bond. The modification ensured that the motor would have to expend energy to overcome the effect of the brake in order to cause the single bond to rotate. “This experiment enabled us to confirm that the motor really does determine the rate of rotation of the single bond – and in fact increases it by several orders of magnitude,” Dube explains.
Taken together, these results provide unprecedentedly detailed insights into the mode of operation of an integrated molecular machine. In addition, the experimental setup allowed the authors to quantify the potential energy available to drive useful work, thus yielding the first indication of how much work can effectively be done by a single molecular motor under realistic conditions. “Our next challenge will be to demonstrate that the energy transmitted in this system can indeed be used to perform useful work on the molecular scale,” says Dube.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Synthetic nanomachines
- Nanotechnology: Putting a nanomachine to workon January 30, 2020 at 1:05 pm
A team of chemists has successfully coupled the directed motion of a light-activated molecular motor to a different chemical unit -- thus taking an important step toward the realization of synthetic ...
- Autonomous microtrap for pathogenson January 30, 2020 at 8:46 am
In the journal Angewandte Chemie, American scientists describe a synthetic chemical trap that propels itself to its place of action ... His research group explores the areas of nanomachines, wearable ...
- Active particles as mobile microelectrodes for selective bacteria electroporation and transporton January 29, 2020 at 10:59 am
1 Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Micro- and Nanofluidics Laboratory, Technion–Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa 32000, Israel. 2 Technion Integrated Cancer Center, Rappaport Faculty of ...
- Active particles as mobile microelectrodes for selectiveon January 28, 2020 at 4:00 pm
at the surface of a polarizable active (“self-propelling”) metallodielectric Janus particle (JP) under an externally applied electric field, acting essentially as a mobile floating microelectrode.
- Putting a nanomachine to workon January 28, 2020 at 7:08 am
(Nanowerk News) A team of chemists at LMU has successfully coupled the directed motion of a light-activated molecular motor to a different chemical unit – thus taking an important step toward the ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Synthetic nanomachines
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Integrated molecular machine
- Nanotechnology: Putting a nanomachine to workon January 30, 2020 at 1:05 pm
Taken together, these results provide unprecedentedly detailed insights into the mode of operation of an integrated molecular machine. In addition, the experimental setup allowed the authors to ...
- Individual-patient prediction of meningioma malignancy and survival using the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results databaseon January 30, 2020 at 2:37 am
Many efforts to date in applying machine learning methods to the detection and grading ... Rather than being used in isolation, we expect that the proposed models will be integrated into larger and ...
- Identification of biological mechanisms underlying a multidimensional ASD phenotype using machine learningon January 28, 2020 at 8:43 am
The complex genetic architecture of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and its heterogeneous phenotype makes molecular diagnosis and patient prognosis challenging tasks. To establish more precise genotype ...
- Putting a nanomachine to workon January 28, 2020 at 7:04 am
Taken together, these results provide unprecedentedly detailed insights into the mode of operation of an integrated molecular machine. In addition, the experimental setup allowed the authors to ...
- NantHealth and NantOmics Reveal a Novel AI Based...on January 27, 2020 at 3:10 pm
in lung cancers An initial report of the AI technology was presented at the Sixth American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) ...