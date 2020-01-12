Hardware and software tweak microwave patterns to discover the most efficient way to identify objects

Engineers from Duke University and the Institut de Physique de Nice in France have developed a new method to identify objects using microwaves that improves accuracy while reducing the associated computing time and power requirements

The system could provide a boost to object identification and speed in fields where both are critical, such as autonomous vehicles, security screening and motion sensing

“We’re basically trying to see the object directly from the eyes of the machine.”

“The transmitter and receiver act together and are designed together by the machine learning algorithm,”

Whether or not this level of improvement would scale up to more complicated sensing applications is an open question

But the researchers are already trying to use their new concept to optimize hand-motion and gesture recognition for next-generation computer interfaces