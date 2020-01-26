Therapy shown to relieve extreme pain in mice now moving towards human trials

Human stem cells and "pain-killing neurons" have successfully relieved chronic pain in mice. The breakthrough method may be tested on human patients suffering untreatable pain within five years

Researchers at the University of Sydney have used human stem cells to make pain-killing neurons that provide lasting relief in mice, without side effects, in a single treatment. The next step is to perform extensive safety tests in rodents and pigs, and then move to human patients suffering chronic pain within the next five years

If the tests are successful in humans, it could be a major breakthrough in the development of new non-opioid, non-addictive pain management strategies for patients, the researchers said