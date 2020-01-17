Protein editorial assistants are clearing the way for cut-and-paste DNA editors, like CRISPR, to access previously inaccessible genes of interest. Opening up these areas of the genetic code is critical to improving CRISPR efficiency and moving toward futuristic, genetic-based assaults on disease.

“The innovation in this paper is having another protein co-delivered with the CRISPR DNA editor, moving chromatin packaging out of the way, so CRISPR has greater access to the DNA,” said lead author Karmella Haynes, from Arizona State University and Emory University.

Haynes describes chromatin blocking as “the elephant in the room” in CRISPR discussions, but it wasn’t directly proved until 2016, when Haynes’ team conducted some clever experiments capturing the effect. Her team is trying to fix the problem by investigating different methods of chromatin disruption.