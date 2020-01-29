Could artificial intelligence improve educational and clinical decisions made by your child’s teacher, or your mental-health professional or even your medical doctor? Yes, indeed, says a study by an UdeM psychoeducator and behaviour analyst published in Perspectives on Behavior Science.
When working with persons who experience daily challenges such as autism, ADHD, learning difficulties or mental health issues, practitioners often rely on their professional judgment to determine whether behavior is improving following intervention. But that’s not enough, according to the study.
“Unfortunately, experts often disagree when drawing conclusions based on behavioral data, which may lead to the premature interruption of an effective intervention or to the continuation of an ineffective treatment,” said lead author Marc Lanovaz, a researcher at the Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal.
To find a better way, Lanovaz and colleagues at UdeM-affiliated Polytechnique Montréal and Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y. independently labeled more than 1,000 graphs and trained new decision models using machine learning.
Comparing conclusions
The conclusions drawn by these models were then compared to those produced by the visual-aid tool most studied by today’s researchers.
“Although we always assumed that our models would perform well, we did not expect them to be as accurate,” said Lanovaz, an associate professor who heads the Applied Behavioral Research Lab at UdeM’s School of Psychoeducation.
“Not only did the conclusions drawn by our models match the interpretation of experts more frequently than the most popular tool, they also produced more accurate conclusions on novel data,” he said.
According the authors, these models could eventually support practitioners in making better decisions about the effectiveness of their interventions.
“By improving decision-making, practitioners should more rapidly and accurately identify effective and ineffective behavioral interventions,” said Lanovaz. “Ultimately, we hope this change would translate to better tailored interventions for people with developmental disabilities, mental health issues or learning difficulties.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Monitoring behavior using AI
- AI to help monitor behavioron January 27, 2020 at 12:01 pm
To find a better way, Lanovaz and colleagues at UdeM-affiliated Polytechnique Montréal and Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y. independently labeled more than 1,000 graphs and trained new ...
- AI to help monitor behaviouron January 27, 2020 at 8:27 am
Could artificial intelligence improve educational and clinical decisions made by your child’s teacher, or your mental-health professional or even your medical doctor? Yes, indeed, says a study by an ...
- 8 misleading AI myths — and the realities behind themon January 27, 2020 at 3:02 am
The fact is, much of the fear around AI comes from overactive imaginations that machines will mimic our own bad behavior. Skynet aside ... next wave has broadened to other areas of IT Operations such ...
- Activision may use Google Cloud AI to personalize microtransactionson January 24, 2020 at 4:55 pm
The publisher could use Google Cloud to tremendously boost engagement by directly reaching gamers on a personal level. For example, Google Cloud's AI will constantly monitor and develop behavior ...
- End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement, 2019-2022 - Over 95% of Contact Centers Will Have Chatbots Deployed by 2022on January 23, 2020 at 2:42 am
AI will allow for automation ... objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward customer contact solutions primarily in the United States with a small sample from ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Monitoring behavior using AI
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Monitoring behavior
- Too much screen time for toddlers may lead to unhealthy behaviors growing up, study sayson January 28, 2020 at 3:38 pm
Researchers from the National University of Singapore suggest limiting the exposure of toddlers and young children to screens may result in healthier behaviors later in life. The findings published ...
- NOAA Fisheries Announces 2020 At-Sea Monitoring Coverage Levels for Groundfish Sector Fisheryon January 28, 2020 at 12:39 pm
NOAA Fisheries announces that for fishing year 2020, the total target at-sea monitoring coverage level is 40 percent of all groundfish sector ... he set of studies provide substantial support to ...
- Epharmix Rebrands as CareSignal, Expands Leadership in Remote Patient Monitoring and End-to-end Engagement & Coordination Serviceson January 28, 2020 at 9:30 am
With a robust portfolio of 25 chronic and behavioral health remote monitoring programs, (including COPD, CHF, diabetes, and depression), CareSignal supports partners' numerous and evolving value-based ...
- Near Real-Time Wildfire Progression Monitoring with Sentinel-1 SAR Time Series and Deep Learningon January 28, 2020 at 2:11 am
Moreover, being able to monitor wildfire progression and burnt areas in both cloudy and smoky conditions ... To better understand the SAR backscatter behaviors of burnt and unburnt vegetation, several ...
- AI to help monitor behavioron January 27, 2020 at 9:38 am
Yes, indeed, says a study by an UdeM psychoeducator and behaviour analyst published in Perspectives on Behavior Science. When working with persons who experience daily challenges such as autism, ADHD, ...