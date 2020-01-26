Caption: Experimental setup demonstrating human-to-maching applications.
Credit: S. Mondal, et al., The University of Melbourne
These results and additional research will be presented onsite at OFC 2020. The Optical Society. (2020, January 23). Predictive touch response mechanism is a step toward a tactile internet.
The intelligence-powered digital assistant, Uni, powered by a tech company called “interface,” combines language, knowledge graph, business logic, and response models to help enterprises create ...
The CounterTack Platform delivers predictive multi-vector detection ... Our MDR Services are driven by aggressive SLAs for rapid response and active mitigation services that directly touch the ...
Response modeling with predictive analytics offers something ... such as personalized up-sales efforts at unsolicited touch points. With business expertise directing each step, your analytics ...
The Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.86% from 2017 to 2025. Energy utility ...
A team of researchers has developed a method for enhancing haptic feedback experiences in human-to-machine applications that are typical in the Tactile Internet. A Tactile Internet is potentially the ...
The researchers believe their method can be used for forecasting proper feedback in applications ranging from electronic healthcare to virtual reality gaming, in what they’ve dubbed the “tactile ...
TU Dresden’s 5G research lab partnered with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) last fall to host a 5G conference that looked at all aspects of 5G from edge clouds all the way ...
The Telerobot can be tethered to the controller as I used it, or operated remotely over the Internet. I was really impressed with how easy—and how fun—the Tactile Telerobot was to use. Now, they just ...
The tactile internet will allow the sense of touch to be transmitted over long distances, with or without visual feedback – something that has previously been impossible due to the amount of ...