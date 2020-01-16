The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
AI doing science
- AI in retail - big investments can deliver new business and happy customerson January 15, 2020 at 1:05 pm
It’s an area I frequently cover because understanding these elements of AI and data science provides an early look at capabilities such advancements ... When it comes to AI investments, it pays to ...
- Is AI Advanced Enough To Do Science?on January 15, 2020 at 12:50 am
A new study suggests that children who watch cooking shows that promote healthy food choices are more likely to pick nutrient-rich foods over unhealthy snacks. There is good news for millions of ...
- The Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Trends Everyone Should Be Watching In 2020on January 14, 2020 at 3:15 pm
The past decade will be remembered as the time when machines that can truly be thought of as “intelligent” – as in capable of thinking, and learning, like we do – started to become a reality outside ...
- World's First 'Living Machine' Created Using Frog Cells and Artificial Intelligenceon January 14, 2020 at 1:15 pm
They grew from skin and heart stem cells into tissue clumps of several hundred cells that moved in pulses generated by heart muscle tissue, said lead study author Sam Kriegman, a doctoral candidate ...
- Man versus machine: Can AI do science?on January 14, 2020 at 7:34 am
Shannon. "The next step will be to give the machine an even more difficult problem, that humans haven't managed to solve yet, and see whether the machine can do better." Okinawa Institute of Science ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
AI doing science
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Machine learning
- DeepMind found an AI learning technique also works in human brainson January 15, 2020 at 8:58 pm
Will Dabney at tech firm DeepMind in London and his colleagues have found that a recent development in machine learning called distributional reinforcement learning also provides a new explanation for ...
- Annual AJMC® Health IT Issue Covers Machine Learning, Telehealth, Portable Licensureon January 15, 2020 at 5:49 pm
Research appearing in the annual health IT issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® highlights the value of machine learning to predict who will use healthcare and how electronic health records ...
- Machine learning shapes microwaves for a computer’s eyeson January 15, 2020 at 4:33 pm
The machine-learning approach cuts out the middleman, skipping the step of creating an image for analysis by a human and instead analyzes the pure data directly. It also jointly determines optimal ...
- What is Machine Learning? Why its Matters and how does it works?on January 15, 2020 at 4:26 pm
Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides systems the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine ...
- Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2023on January 15, 2020 at 7:12 am
Jan 15, 2020 (AmericaNewsHour) -- Machine learning has become a disruptive trend in the technology industry with computers learning to accomplish tasks without being explicitly programmed. The ...