Conceptual image of water-bearing (left) and dry (right) exoplanets with oxygen-rich atmospheres. The red sphere is the M-dwarf star around which the exoplanets orbit. The dry exoplanet is closer to the star, so the star appears larger. (NASA/GSFC/Friedlander-Griswold)
Search for extraterrestrial life
- How NASA's Webb Telescope Will Search for Oxygen on Alien Worldson January 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm
A new approach to detecting oxygen in the atmospheres of planets beyond our solar system may aid in the search for life beyond Earth ... atmospheric studies but has never been studied for exoplanet ...
- EMBARK ON THE SEARCH FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL LIFE IN DOC ‘WOW SIGNAL’ THIS MONTH (VOD RELEASE)on January 6, 2020 at 11:38 am
Krause, who built homemade radio telescopes and designed the building “Big Ear”. “WOW SIGNAL makes a strong case for radio astronomy and the continued search for extraterrestrial life in the universe.
- New method to detect oxygen on exoplanets 'could speed up search for extraterrestrial life'on January 6, 2020 at 7:01 am
Scientists have developed a new method for detecting oxygen on far-flung planets which could speed up the search for extraterrestrial life. The technique will see researchers use Nasa’s James Webb ...
- Alien life is ‘out there’ but we don’t know how to find it, scientist sayson January 4, 2020 at 3:54 am
‘This is a big issue for those involved in the search for extraterrestrial life. As Scott Gaudi of Nasa’s Advisory Council has said: “One thing I am quite sure of, now having spent more than 20 years ...
- Alien life Is Out There. But Our Theories Are Steering Us Away from It.on January 3, 2020 at 7:41 am
Thankfully, they were minded to double check, and the discovery was made. Could a similar thing happen in the search for extraterrestrial life? Scientists studying planets in other solar systems ...
Exoplanets
- New method to detect oxygen on exoplanets developedon January 7, 2020 at 12:18 pm
This signal could help scientists distinguish between living and nonliving planets. Since exoplanets, which orbit stars other than our sun, are so far away, scientists cannot look for signs of life by ...
- Astronomy breakthrough helps us check ‘pulse’ of distant exoplanetson January 7, 2020 at 1:32 am
Using a new technique, astronomers can detect oxygen on distant exoplanets to see whether it is alive or not. Exoplanets are too far away to travel to, but may hold the answers to whether there is ...
- Creepy Exoplanets That Look Like Eyeballs Could Be Real, Astronomer Claimson January 6, 2020 at 7:33 pm
An astronomer claims exoplanets that look like eyeballs are real Eyeball exoplanets can be formed through tidal locking Certain regions of eyeball exoplanets could be habitable There could be a new ...
- Eyeball Exoplanets Are Strange Worlds Staring At The Universeon January 6, 2020 at 5:57 pm
Astronomers found potential evidence of exoplanets that literally look like giant eyeballs, floating and staring at the vast universe.
- The next big space telescope could spot Earth-like oxygen levels on exoplanetson January 6, 2020 at 2:32 pm
But current instruments used to study potentially habitable exoplanets are woefully ill equipped to find such biosignatures. Now a new study suggests that in a little over a year, we could be well on ...