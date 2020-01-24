The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Smart contact lenses
- Smart contact lenses harness tears to keep your eyes dryon January 23, 2020 at 3:05 am
Researchers in Japan have developed smart contact lenses that self-moisturise by forcing tears into your eyes. Engineers at Tohoku University have found a novel way for those who wear contact lenses ...
- Ditch Augmented Reality Glasses – This Company Makes AR Contact Lenseson January 16, 2020 at 11:26 pm
Current smartglasses and augmented-reality headsets are either bulky or just don't look as good as users might want them to be. A tech startup thought of this and worked on smart contact lenses ...
- Maybe We Shouldn't Go Bananas Over Smart Contacts Just Yeton January 16, 2020 at 5:13 pm
Imagine plopping a contact lens in your eye, and instead of just seeing better, you could see an enhanced view of your environment. That’s what Mojo Vision is saying their new prototype smart contact ...
- Is your eye the next frontier for small screen tech? First look at new smart contact lenson January 16, 2020 at 4:59 pm
What you’re wearing instead is something way more inconspicuous and straight out of “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” – a pair of smart corrective contact lenses that you can control with subtle ...
- 'Invisible computing' startup unveils smart contact lenson January 16, 2020 at 4:03 pm
A startup focused on "invisible computing" Thursday unveiled a smart contact lens which delivers an augmented reality display in a user's field of vision. The Mojo Vision contact lens offers a display ...
Smart contact lenses
Contact lenses
- Why Spherical Contact Lenses Market On a verge to Create Astonishing Growth Cycle?on January 24, 2020 at 5:11 am
The Exploration study offers in-depth assessment of Global Spherical Contact Lenses Market and helps market participants to gain strong insights of the industry to make valuable decision. The study ...
- Contact Lenses Market Outlook 2026| Industry Analysis & Growth Forecast by Recipe, Product & End Useron January 23, 2020 at 9:33 pm
The Contact Lenses Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years.
- Contact Lenses Market 2020: Global Growth, Business Prospects, Industry Updates, Developments, Demand and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026on January 21, 2020 at 12:36 am
The global contact lenses market size is projected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 8.35 billion in 2018.
- ‘Invisible Computing’ Contact Lens Is Surveillance Capitalism's Holy Grailon January 17, 2020 at 6:03 am
Do you remember Google Glass? First announced in 2012 as the next step in smart technology, it died a painful death as a consumer tech gadget in early 2015. Killed off by premature hype and various ...
