The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nerve damage
- Damaged Nerves With Polymer and Protein Createdon January 24, 2020 at 9:40 pm
Among civilians, car crashes, machinery accidents, cancer treatment, diabetes and even birth trauma can cause significant nerve damage, affecting more than 20 million Americans. Peripheral nerves can ...
- Coaxing Nerves To Repair Breakson January 24, 2020 at 11:31 am
Researchers reported this week that they’ve made progress in helping peripheral nerves (ones outside the central nervous system) regrow after injury. These nerves, which serve to connect the brain and ...
- Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market 2020 Analysis Research and Development Forecast by 2025on January 24, 2020 at 5:53 am
New York, January 24, 2020: The Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers biomaterials, ...
- New technology repairs neuronal damage in an animal model of major motor nerve injuryon January 22, 2020 at 5:16 pm
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have created a biodegradable, implantable tube or “nerve guide” that can repair damage to major nerves in cases of traumatic injury. The ...
- New Nerve-Growing Method Could Help Injured Soldiers and Otherson January 22, 2020 at 11:19 am
A small injury to a nerve outside the brain and spinal cord is relatively easy to repair just by stretching it, but a major gap in such a peripheral nerve poses problems. Usually, another nerve is ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Nerve damage
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nerve regeneration
- Damaged Nerves With Polymer and Protein Createdon January 24, 2020 at 9:40 pm
A biodegradable nerve guide — a polymer tube — filled with growth-promoting protein that can regenerate long sections of damaged nerves, without the need for transplanting stem cells or a donor nerve ...
- Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Top Key Players are Baxter International Inc., Alafair Biosciences Inc.on January 24, 2020 at 6:05 am
Zion Market Research published a new 110+ pages industry research "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024" is exhaustively ...
- Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market 2020 Analysis Research and Development Forecast by 2025on January 24, 2020 at 5:53 am
New York, January 24, 2020: The Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers biomaterials, ...
- Researchers regrow damaged nerves with polymer and proteinon January 23, 2020 at 2:07 pm
Researchers have created a biodegradable nerve guide -- a polymer tube -- filled with growth-promoting protein that can regenerate long sections of damaged nerves, without the need for transplanting ...
- Can an Active Lifestyle Improve Recovery After a Spinal Cord Injury?on January 23, 2020 at 3:32 am
such as the sciatic nerve. Doing this allows the upregulation of regeneration-associated genes (RAGs) that can drive an increased potential for nerve regeneration of DRG neurons after a CNS injury.