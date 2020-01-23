Vaccines currently need to be refrigerated during transport and storage and have a short shelf-life, in some cases as little as a few months. This can be a problem in low-income countries and remote areas with no electricity. Some vaccines also rely on additional pharmacological or immunological substances, called adjuvants, to boost their desired immune response, which may have unwanted side-effects, such as allergies

“The vaccines that are currently available require constant cold storage, meaning they rely on a temperature-controlled supply chain, which constitutes over 80% of their cost. We have developed a novel technology to produce vaccines which require no refrigeration and have a shelf life of many years. These vaccines could be transported to regions of the world without electricity and refrigeration.”

Vaca and a team of researchers adapted a strategy used by insect viruses that allows them to survive outside of their host for extended periods of time

They found that mice injected with PH(1-110)GFP produced anti-GFP antibodies and showed a strong immune response, similar to one observed in mice injected with GFP and an adjuvant. As GFP on its own does not create a strong immune response, an adjuvant would normally be needed. Anti-GFP antibodies remained in the blood of vaccinated mice after 24 weeks, indicating the production of a lasting immune response

The authors also found that PH(1-110)GFP particles stored as dry powder at room temperature still generated antibodies when they were used to vaccinate mice after up to twelve months of storage. The results suggest that PH(1-110) could enable the production of thermostable vaccines that generate a sufficient immune response without the need for an adjuvant, or refrigeration