- New battery can power phone for five dayson January 5, 2020 at 7:01 pm
... is made possible by ditching lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from iPhones to pacemakers – and replacing them with lithium-sulphur batteries. Theoretically, lithiumsulfur ...
An international team of researchers led by Dr Mahdokht Shaibani at the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Monash University have solved a major constraint holding back the ...
- Cutting battery industry's reliance on cobalt will be an uphill taskon January 5, 2020 at 4:54 am
Electric cars and consumer electronics use mineral mined in exploitative conditions in Congo ...
... away with the traditional lithium-ion combination in modern batteries that power devices such as smartwatches, smartphones, and even pacemakers. Instead, researchers used lithium-sulfur batteries ...
- World’s Most Efficient Lithium-Sulfur Battery Developed – Powers Smartphone for 5 Dayson January 4, 2020 at 5:34 am
Monash University researchers have developed the world’s most efficient lithium-sulfur battery, capable of powering a smartphone for five continuous days. Prototype cells have been developed in ...
Lithium-sulphur battery prototypes built with the researchers' electrodes ... Associate professor Matthew Hill, who worked with Dr Shaibani, said the Li-S design offers attractive performance, lower ...
The new battery solution does away with the traditional lithium-ion ... “Successful fabrication and implementation of Li-S batteries in cars and grids will capture a more significant part of the ...
Monash University researchers are on the brink of commercialising the world’s most efficient lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery, which could outperform current market leaders by more than four times, and ...
Monash University researchers are on the brink of commercializing the world’s most efficient lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery, which could outperform current market leaders by more than four times, and ...
Monash University researchers are on the brink of commercialising the world's most efficient lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery, which could outperform current market leaders by more than four times ...