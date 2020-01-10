The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
- Swedish scientists have developed a hydrogel to prevent and treat wound infectionson January 9, 2020 at 4:02 pm
Researchers at the University of Lund in Sweden have developed a hydrogel that mimics the body's natural peptide defenses to prevent and treat infected wounds. The new treatment benefits from a double ...
- Stretchy Skin-Like Sensor has Potential in Wound Healing and as Wearableon January 9, 2020 at 1:41 pm
“Wound healing requires breathability, moisture balance – ionic skin feels like the natural next step.” Conn Hastings received a PhD from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland for his work in drug ...
- Wound Care Market Driving Factor Analysis with Global Forecast to 2026on January 9, 2020 at 2:41 am
The product section is separated into wound dressings, wound therapy devices, and also others. The wound dressings section is more partitioned into the antimicrobial dressing, hydrogel dressings, foam ...
- Stretchy Skin-Like Sensor has Potential in Wound Healing and as Wearableon January 9, 2020 at 1:41 pm
The hydrogel “skin” consists of two sheets that have opposing charges ... “If we further advance this research, this could be something we put on like a ‘smart bandage,’” added Liu. “Wound healing ...
