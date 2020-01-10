Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have developed a new hydrogel based on the body’s natural peptide defense.

The formulation kills multi-resistant bacteria, something that is increasing in importance with antibiotic resistance growing globally.

“The ability to effectively heal wounds is key for our survival in evolutionary terms. There are peptides in wounds that defend against bacteria and prevent their toxins from causing inflammation. The gel is based on these natural defense mechanisms and has had a dual effect – by both preventing as well as treating wound infections”, says Artur Schmidtchen, professor of dermatology and venereology at Lund University.

There is an increasing need for new treatments that improve wound healing and reduce complications in patients with various types of wounds, such as burns, surgical wounds, or other types of wounds that don’t heal easily.

Extensive use of antibiotics is adding to the issue of antibiotic resistance. Infections with multi-resistant bacteria are a major global problem today, and they cannot be treated with antibiotics

“Antibiotics and antiseptics kill the bacteria but do not affect the subsequent harmful inflammatory process. Another problem is that the active substances in today's antiseptic wound treatment often are toxic and harmful to the environment. We have not seen this with our active substance, and it also kills multi-resistant bacteria”, says Artur Schmidtchen.

Severe and uncontrolled inflammation inhibits wound healing and it is very interesting to see that the gel lowers the inflammatory response within 24 hours of the treatment, and then further reduces the bacterial levels over a period of 3 to 4 days.

We have designed a whole new type of treatment that uses nature's own principles by not only killing bacteria but also acting as an immune-modulator