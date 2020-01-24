The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Killing cancer cells
- Dana-Farber doc says drugs for inflammation, diabetes can kill cancer cellson January 22, 2020 at 3:29 pm
Nearly 50 everyday drugs used to treat things such as diabetes, inflammation or high cholesterol can also kill cancer cells, researchers at the Broad Institute's Drug Repurposing Hub discovered.
- New T-cell Has Potential for Universal’ Cancer Therapyon January 22, 2020 at 3:05 pm
T-cells with the new TCR were shown, in the lab, to kill lung, skin, blood, colon, breast, bone, prostate, ovarian, kidney and cervical cancer cells, while ignoring healthy cells. The researchers ...
- One immune cell type appears to attack any type of canceron January 22, 2020 at 10:57 am
Lots of individual populations of a cancer-cell line had a single gene knocked out and then were tested to see whether the MC.7.G5 immune cells could still kill them. If any cancer cells were left ...
- New discovery may lead to 'one-size-fits-all' cancer treatment one day, researchers sayon January 22, 2020 at 4:45 am
During lab testing, the team says the T-cells were able to kill a host of cancers, including lung, skin, blood, colon, breast, bone, prostate, ovarian, kidney and cervical cancer cells. Healthy cells ...
- Killer T-Cell Discovery Could Mean ‘Universal’ Cancer Treatmenton January 21, 2020 at 8:21 am
A new type of killer T-cell could serve as “one-size-fits-all” cancer therapy. Researchers at Cardiff University in Wales discovered a different kind of T-cell receptor (TCR)—one that recognizes and ...
Anti-cancer activity
- Cancer killing cell: Scientists find unexpected anti-cancer activityon January 22, 2020 at 2:54 am
The researchers systematically analyzed thousands of already developed drug compounds and found nearly 50 that have previously unrecognized anti-cancer activity. The surprising findings, which also ...
- Dozens of potential anti-cancer drugs netted in screening studyon January 21, 2020 at 12:14 pm
Scientists reported their findings in the new journal Nature Cancer, saying they found an “unexpectedly high rate of anti-cancer activity” among 4,518 drugs that were tested against 578 laboratory ...
- Editing RNA delivers precision strike on triple-negative breast canceron January 21, 2020 at 9:43 am
The move toward targeted anti-cancer treatments has produced better ... and lung cancer cell lines that showed aberrant microRNA-21 activity. It had no apparent effect on healthy breast tissue.
- Study uncovers anticancer potential of many non-oncology drugson January 20, 2020 at 5:05 pm
The researchers systematically analyzed thousands of already developed drug compounds and found nearly 50 that have previously unrecognized anti-cancer activity. The surprising findings, which also ...
- Dozens of non-oncology drugs can kill cancer cellson January 20, 2020 at 11:01 am
Researchers tested approximately 4,518 drug compounds on 578 human cancer cell lines and found nearly 50 that have previously unrecognized anti-cancer activity. These drugs have been used to treat ...