The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Microplastics
- Microplastics Pollution Is Everywhere. Is It Harmful?on January 19, 2020 at 7:58 am
Microplastics pollution is everywhere. From your toothbrush and your drinking glass to the packaging on your food and the protective case on your phone, think about all of the times in just a day that ...
- Estuary clean-up collects 'hundreds of thousands' of micro-plasticson January 18, 2020 at 6:34 pm
About 20 IPLEX staff and their children attended the educational session and helped collect hundreds of thousands of micro-plastics, de Vine said. IPLEX people and performance manager Emma Waters said ...
- ‘It’s really eye opening’: Kailua Beach is blanketed with microplasticson January 18, 2020 at 2:07 pm
"Thousands and thousands of pounds,” said Anissa Gunther, manager at Kailua Beach Adventures. From one end of Kailua Beach to the other, the sand has been blanketed with a layer of microplastics.
- Local Tools Being Used to Study Ocean Pollution on 2-Year Trip Around the Worldon January 18, 2020 at 12:23 pm
The two-year “eXXpedition” trip left from England last October, and is currently headed for Panama. Along the way scientists are searching the oceans for microplastics, which are tiny pieces of trash ...
- UC Santa Cruz student invents microplastics-eating turtleon January 18, 2020 at 6:30 am
A UC Santa Cruz student recently won a competition for her invention of a microplastics-eating turtle named PETER.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Microplastics
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Plastic microfibers
- Plastic microfibers increase mortality and decrease reproductive success in sand crabson January 19, 2020 at 9:30 am
Sand crabs, a key species in beach ecosystems, were found to have increased adult mortality and decreased reproductive success when exposed to plastic microfibers, according to a new Portland State ...
- Microplastics Pollution Is Everywhere. Is It Harmful?on January 19, 2020 at 7:58 am
Any piece of plastic less than 5 millimeters in size is considered a microplastic. Microplastics can come from a few sources, including those small beads found in some soaps and lotions that are ...
- Microplastics affect sand crabs' mortality and reproduction, study findson January 17, 2020 at 8:01 am
Sand crabs, a key species in beach ecosystems, were found to have increased adult mortality and decreased reproductive success when exposed to plastic microfibers, according to a new Portland State ...
- Microplastics affect sand crabs' mortality and reproductionon January 17, 2020 at 7:05 am
Sand crabs, a key species in beach ecosystems, were found to have increased adult mortality and decreased reproductive success when exposed to plastic microfibers, according to a new study. Sand crabs ...
- Take the lead, Chicago, in running plastic pollution right out of townon January 16, 2020 at 8:48 am
Polystyrene boxes and plastic utensils at local restaurants are convenient, to be sure, but they’re trashing the local environment, including the waters of Lake Michigan. Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) ...