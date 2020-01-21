The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Molten salt electrolysis
- Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygenon January 20, 2020 at 5:34 pm
It process called molten salt electrolysis with simulated moondust, involves heating regolith placed in a metal basket with molten calcium chloride to 950°C and then passing a current through it to ...
- ESA builds prototype plant that churns moondust to produce oxygenon January 20, 2020 at 4:16 pm
- Scientists Are Creating Oxygen From Moon Dust in Experiments That Could Be 'Hugely Useful for Future Lunar Settlers'on January 20, 2020 at 8:17 am
Lunar regolith—dust, soil, broken rock and related materials found on the moon's surface—actually consists of between 40-45 percent oxygen.
- Scientists are making oxygen from moondust nowon January 20, 2020 at 4:47 am
The oxygen is “bound up chemically” in the form of minerals or glass and so is unavailable for immediate use. ESTEC’s oxygen extraction is being done by a method called “molten salt electrolysis,” ...
- ESA opens plant that turns moondust into oxygenon January 19, 2020 at 8:33 pm
If humans are going to have a long-term presence on the Moon, they're going to need breathable air and rocket fuel -- and the ESA might just have a way to create both using the Moon itself. The agency ...
Molten salt electrolysis
Making air out of moondust
- The European Space Agency is going to make oxygen out of moonduston January 20, 2020 at 9:07 pm
Oxygen isn’t just used to create breathable air for the astronauts, but it’s also a vital ingredient for the production of fuel, which means the possibility of launching missions deeper into space and ...
- Breathing new life into colonizing the Moon? ESA to begin producing oxygen from LUNAR DUSTon January 20, 2020 at 8:44 am
The European Space Agency (ESA) has fired up its prototype oxygen plant to begin producing the element out of simulated moondust, with a view to creating a sustainable breathable air production ...
- Scientists start making air out of lunar dust as part of plan to live on the Moonon January 20, 2020 at 7:31 am
A new oxygen plant built to produce oxygen out of Moon dust hopes to lay the foundations for the lunar base of the future. The European Space Agency has opened the plant as part of its plans to send ...