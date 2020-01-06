Just as engineers once compressed some of the power of room-sized mainframes into desktop PCs, so too have Stanford researchers shown how to pack some of the punch delivered by today’s ginormous particle accelerators onto a tiny silicon chip.

For the first time, scientists at Stanford and SLAC have created a silicon chip that can accelerate electrons

The accelerator-on-a-chip demonstrated in Science is just a prototype

“We want to miniaturize accelerator technology in a way that makes it a more accessible research tool.”

“In this paper we begin to show how it might be possible to deliver electron beam radiation directly to a tumor, leaving healthy tissue unaffected,” said Byer