The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Myco-architecture
- Can A Fungus Help Build Outposts On Mars?on January 16, 2020 at 9:09 pm
When the technology allows for it, scientists are pretty sure that humans would start living on the Moon. And according to new research, fungus from Earth might be coming along for the ride.
- We're All Going to Live in Mushroom Houses on Marson January 16, 2020 at 2:13 pm
NASA is sharing information about its myco-architecture program, in which experimental fungus-based building technologies could be the feasible future of Mars habitats. “Science fiction often imagines ...
- Moon rooms made of mushrooms could be the future of space habitaton January 16, 2020 at 11:14 am
NASA is looking at the possibilities of fungi as a more sustainable option to metal and glass. NASA’s myco-architecture project is using mushrooms as the building blocks for its prototypes of how ...
- Moon 'shrooms? Fungi eyed to help build lunar bases and Mars outpostson January 16, 2020 at 3:57 am
And the myco-architecture project could indeed be game-changing, if everything works out. (There's certainly no guarantee that it will, however; the project is in the early stages.) "Ultimately, the ...
- NASA's Mars habitats could be made from a surprising material: fungion January 15, 2020 at 10:09 pm
The NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program has funded research into the viability of myco-architecture processes that could harness fungi to grow habitats for the moon and Mars. The concept ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Myco-architecture
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Mycelia
- Can A Fungus Help Build Outposts On Mars?on January 16, 2020 at 9:09 pm
When the technology allows for it, scientists are pretty sure that humans would start living on the Moon. And according to new research, fungus from Earth might be coming along for the ride.
- NASA project envisions space houses made out of funguson January 16, 2020 at 11:18 am
The system would involve the mycelia produced by a fungus — the white thread-like structures that grow underground before eventually producing the fruits we refer to as mushrooms. These technologies ...
- Moon 'shrooms? Fungi eyed to help build lunar bases and Mars outpostson January 16, 2020 at 3:57 am
Fungus could be very much among us when humanity sets up shop on the moon and beyond. NASA researchers are investigating the potential of mycelia — the mass of nutrient-absorbing, widely branching ...
- NASA: Will future homes on Mars be built from fungus? Space agency's bizarre plan revealedon January 15, 2020 at 8:31 am
“Instead, we can harness mycelia to grow these habitats ourselves when we get there.” The mycelium is the branch-like structures fungi use to hold onto soils or other surfaces. Although mycelium ...
- Greenhouses help villagers to grow new lives free of povertyon January 15, 2020 at 7:33 am
Luckily, patches of morel mushrooms planted in greenhouses survived the freeze, with traces of mycelia-the fine, white filaments transporting nutrients-beginning to appear on the surface of the soil.