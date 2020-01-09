While providing benefits to the environment, some trees also emit gases to the atmosphere that worsen air pollution and alter climate

Field trials in Oregon and Arizona show that poplar trees, which emit trace amounts of the gas isoprene, can be genetically modified not to harm air quality while leaving their growth potential unchanged

The net effect of emitted isoprene is to worsen respiratory health and, most likely, warm the atmosphere

The researchers found that trees whose isoprene production was genetically suppressed did not suffer ill effects in terms of photosynthesis or “biomass production.”

"The trees exhibited a clever response that allowed them to work around the loss of isoprene and arrive at the same outcome, effectively tolerating high temperature and drought stress."

The researchers used a genetic engineering tool known as RNA interference. “RNA interference is like a vaccination – it triggers a natural and highly specific mechanism whereby specific targets are suppressed, be they the RNA of viruses or endogenous genes,” Strauss said