Deforestation
- Study finds deforestation is changing animal communicationon January 9, 2020 at 12:39 am
Deforestation is changing the way monkeys communicate in their natural habitat, according to a new study. This study, led by an anthropologist at the University of Waterloo, offers the first evidence ...
- As Valentine’s Approaches, Major Retailers Rated on Whether Chocolate Products Address Child Labor, Deforestation and Fair Tradeon January 8, 2020 at 3:35 pm
“Complex problems like child labor and deforestation need holistic solutions, and if retailers do not prioritize human and environmental rights, those needed holistic solutions will remain out of ...
- Wildfires: Climate change and deforestation increase the global riskon January 8, 2020 at 4:48 am
All over South America, more fires have burned in total compared to 2010 Deforestation, climate change and the risk of wildfires are all directly linked. "We are dealing with a feedback effect here," ...
- Geographers find tipping point in deforestationon January 7, 2020 at 12:26 pm
University of Cincinnati geography researchers have identified a tipping point for deforestation that leads to rapid forest loss. Geography professor Tomasz Stepinski used high-resolution satellite ...
- Report: Sarawakian logging firms party to Papua New Guinea’s deforestationon January 7, 2020 at 7:16 am
and contributing towards deforestation in the island nation, Sarawak Report (SR) wrote today. The online investigative portal accused Sibu-based Rimbunan Hijau Group (RHG) and WTK Group as well as ...
Deforestation
Forest tipping point
- Op-Ed: Australia is now the 'Poster Child' for the climate crisison January 8, 2020 at 8:32 am
However, scientists say we're witnessing first-hand, how global warming can push forest ecosystems past a point of no return. Call it what you will - Climate change scenario, global warming tipping ...
- Winnipeg climatologist turns board game passion into climate change card gameon January 8, 2020 at 2:00 am
Tipping Point: The Climate Change Card Game is a semi-co-operative ... "Being environmentally friendly is difficult, right? If you want more forest and wetlands, that's all great. But it doesn't help ...
- In Australia's Burning Forests, Signs We've Passed a Global Warming Tipping Pointon January 8, 2020 at 1:48 am
In many ways, it's the definition of a tipping point, as ecosystems transform from ... and Privacy Policy The surge of large, destructive forest fires from the Arctic to the tropics just in ...
- The Amazon has lost over 10 million football fields of forest in a decadeon January 3, 2020 at 9:39 am
Related: Amazon rainforest might reach irreversible tipping point as early as 2021 Deforestation matters. Why? For one, the Amazon rainforest is a biodiversity hotspot, home to thousands of plant and ...