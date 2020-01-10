The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Extending lifespan
- Scientists Expand The Lifespan Of A Worm By 500 Percent – The Equivalent Of 400 Years In Humanson January 9, 2020 at 2:04 pm
It could also one day lead to combination therapies that work together to target individually different pathways to extend healthy human life. The real question: Might humans one day expect to live ...
- Scientists Extend Lifespan of Worms by 500 Percenton January 9, 2020 at 11:47 am
With a typical lifespan of just three to four weeks ... And now that scientists have figured out a way to dramatically extend the worms’ lifespans, they may be able to apply the knowledge to humans.
- Scientists may have cracked a cellular secret to living a longer lifeon January 9, 2020 at 10:34 am
After performing a couple of special tweaks to the cellular pathways of the worms, the researchers were able to boost their lifespan by around 500%. Don't Miss: Surprise sale slashes the Fire TV Stick ...
- Equinor to extend life of Statfjord oilfield to 2035on January 9, 2020 at 9:35 am
Equinor (EQNR-0.2%) says it will not decommission the Statfjord A oil platform in 2022 as previously planned, and will extend production from the giant Norwegian oilfield beyond 2035. EQNR now plans ...
- Scientists Extend Animal's Lifespan by 500 Percenton January 9, 2020 at 9:18 am
It is the human equivalent of living for 400 - 500 years. Scientists have managed to extend an animal's lifespan by 500% — and are trying to do the same for humans. The international team of ...
Extending lifespan
Anti-aging therapies
- Southard Med Spa in Tulsa, OK Is Launching Several New Anti-Aging Treatmentson January 9, 2020 at 8:22 am
Since opening in 2011, Southard Med Spa has been in a local leader in the medical spa industry and a proponent of science-based anti-aging therapies. Southard Med Spa in Tulsa, OK is pleased to ...
- Wellness Tourism Market: By Size study, by Type, by Application and Regional Forecasts to 2026on January 9, 2020 at 2:04 am
Additionally, people in countries such as the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico are increasingly resorting to wellness procedures such as beauty treatments, anti-aging treatments, weight loss programs, spa ...
- Anti-Aging Therapies Market 2020 Clinical Reviews by Expert and Healthcare Analysis - Allergan, Ipsen, Lanzhou Instituteon January 8, 2020 at 6:19 pm
Anti-Aging Therapies Market report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development ...
- The Rocket, first home treatment for erectile dysfunctionon January 8, 2020 at 2:17 pm
One of your neighbors posted in Health & Fitness. Click through to read what they have to say. (The views expressed in this post are the author’s own.) ...
- Looking into 2020’s Forecasted Skincare Trends with Tim Ioannideson January 8, 2020 at 10:24 am
CBD could even potentially have an anti-aging effect, as one of the drivers of premature aging is inflammation ... A paradigm shift in acne development and treatment Up until recently, it was ...