Efficient extraction of methane from permafrost while burying CO2

Scientists from Skoltech and Heriot-Watt University proposed extracting methane by injecting flue gas into permafrost hydrate reservoirs. Since the flue gas contains carbon dioxide, the new technology will also contributes to reduction of this green house gas in the Arctic atmosphere. The results of their study were published in the journal Scientific reports.
The Russian Arctic is actively developing due to exploitation of recently discovered oil and gas fields. However, operations in the Arctic region face numerous geological challenges. One of the most serious of them is formation of gas hydrates in frozen rock mass. Gas hydrates are ice-like crystalline structures formed by water and gas molecules. Their accumulations strongly hinders oil and gas field development and triggers spontaneous methane emissions into the atmosphere on the Arctic coast and shelf.
The scientists from the Skoltech Center for Hydrocarbon Recovery (CHR) and from Heriot-Watt University (Edinburgh, Scotland) developed a unique method for extracting methane from permafrost gas-hydrates by injecting flue gases, generated by fuel combustion. The main sources of flue gas are waste gases from coal-burning power plants and metallurgical plants and other industrial facilities.
The research team has found optimal injection conditions and identified the effect of flue gases on the efficiency of methane recovery. It is important to emphasize that flue gas contains considerable amount of green-house carbon dioxide, that will also be buried subsurface. The carbon dioxide forms hydrate replacing the original methane hydrate. The new technology is essential for development of the hydrocarbon fields in the highly sensitive Arctic environment.
“Our approach not only helps extract methane and prevent its free release into the atmosphere but also reduce carbon dioxide emissions. I would say our method offers a double dividend in terms of environmental safety,” says Leading Research Scientist at CHR, Evgeny Chuvilin.
Learn more: Replacing one gas with another helps efficiently extract methane from permafrost
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Extraction of methane from permafrost
- Scientists Find Way to Extract Methane from Permafrost in 'Double Dividend' in Environmental Safetyon January 2, 2020 at 11:35 am
Scientists have devised a new way of extracting methane gas from permafrost gas-hydrates. They say the discovery could increase the amount of methane recovered from these sites, while reducing the ...
- Replacing one gas with another helps efficiently extract methane from permafroston December 30, 2019 at 9:04 am
Scientists from Skoltech and Heriot-Watt University proposed extracting methane by injecting flue gas into permafrost hydrate reservoirs. Since the flue gas contains carbon dioxide, the new technology ...
- Stossel's dismissal of climate change is lackingon December 4, 2019 at 9:50 am
I'm sure that Mr. Stossel has encountered the evidence that further warming will enhance the release of methane from the permafrost of the arctic ... have studied other aspects of science related to ...
- The methane hydrate extraction market is projected to reach 66,901.8 thousand cubic meter by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2025on November 4, 2019 at 9:44 am
Methane hydrate grows at high pressure and lower temperature under seabed. Its inefficient extraction could release methane gas from permafrost, which can lead to the occurrence of tsunami. Such ...
- Microorganisms reduce methane release from the oceanon September 10, 2019 at 9:43 am
Furthermore, methane is released from swamp areas on land, melting permafrost in the Arctic tundra, and from areas with oxygen depletion in the oceans. We have a good understanding of the processes ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Extraction of methane from permafrost
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Gas hydrates
- Scientists Find Way to Extract Methane from Permafrost in 'Double Dividend' in Environmental Safetyon January 2, 2020 at 11:35 am
Scientists have devised a new way of extracting methane gas from permafrost gas-hydrates. They say the discovery could increase the amount of methane recovered from these sites, while reducing the ...
- Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2024on December 31, 2019 at 3:16 am
These changes can take place in any combination of three phases of a substance including liquid, solid or gas. Amongst these, the transition between solid and liquid phases in advanced PCMs is ...
- Replacing one gas with another helps efficiently extract methane from permafroston December 30, 2019 at 9:04 am
Scientists from Skoltech and Heriot-Watt University proposed extracting methane by injecting flue gas into permafrost hydrate reservoirs. Since the flue gas contains carbon dioxide, the new technology ...
- Modeling recovery of natural gas from hydrate reservoirs with carbon dioxide sequestration: Validation with Iġnik Sikumi field dataon December 11, 2019 at 2:43 am
The gas hydrates prefer to cultivate themselves in between the interstitial pore spaces as well as in the internal nano spaces/pores of the porous materials. Naturally, the guest gas and water ...
- Natural Gas Hydrates Market By Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience And Forecast To 2025 - MarketWatchon December 9, 2019 at 8:57 pm
Dec 10, 2019 (Profound via COMTEX) -- The report provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data to aid in better understanding of the Global Natural Gas Hydrates Market. The report ...