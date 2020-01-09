The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Drones for farming
- Drones to revolutionise fruit farming!on January 8, 2020 at 4:05 pm
Olga Walsh, University of Idaho, is researching the use of drones for fruit trees. Most of the agricultural applications for drones - or, more technically unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) - have been on ...
- Unexplained mystery drones spotted in multiple parts of Nebraskaon January 8, 2020 at 2:18 pm
Drones are complex and extremely advanced. They can be used for for film making, emergency services and agricultural monitoring. "The drone, similar to our computer systems, it can really do a lot of ...
- Investigators look into cyberattack of Dep. of Agriculture websiteon January 8, 2020 at 9:17 am
AUSTIN (KXAN) – State investigators and the FBI are searching for who launched a cyberattack on the Texas Department of Agriculture website, replacing the imagery with that of dead Iranian General ...
- Texas Department of Agriculture website hacked to show photo of Iran’s slain commanderon January 8, 2020 at 6:24 am
A group of self-described Iranian hackers placed an image of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top military commander killed last week in a U.S. drone strike approved by President Donald Trump, on ...
- Epazz Holdings: ZenaPay Confirms Five Preorders of ZenaDrone Smart Hemp Farming Solution with GreenHeart CBD Irish Hempon January 8, 2020 at 3:13 am
Hemp legalization in the US and internationally is forecasted to be a $26.6 billion industry by 2025 CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Drones for farming
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Crop sensors
- Ancient iron-sulfur-based mechanism monitors electron flow in photosynthesison January 8, 2020 at 11:10 am
It’s possible, Puthiyaveetil said, that one day this regulatory circuit could be modified to increase photosynthetic efficiency in crop plants by improving light ... The Chloroplast Sensor Kinase (CSK ...
- Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 25.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.on January 8, 2020 at 1:05 am
/PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by ...
- LAMMA Show 2020: Tillage and root crop equipmenton January 7, 2020 at 11:30 pm
Pride of place on root crop kit manufacturer Standen’s stand was its QM Windrower ... while the drill itself now has a CanBus system, meaning more metering systems and sensors can be employed with ...
- Lindsay and Farmers Edge Expand Digital Partnership to Connect Two Million Irrigated Acres by the End of 2021on January 7, 2020 at 6:01 pm
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, and Farmers Edge, a global leader in digital agriculture, ...
- This modular 360 camera converts into a high-end Leica-backed action camon January 7, 2020 at 5:00 am
The 1-inch sensor mod, a sort of high-end action camera, was designed in collaboration with Leica. The modular design answers a major pain point for 360 cameras — mainly, that few scenes are great ...