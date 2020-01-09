Farmers use drones to be more efficient. Drones help farmers improve yields and stay ahead of problems before they become too big.

“Adoption and use of crop sensors in production agriculture saves thousands of dollars every year in many crops,” says Walsh. “Crop sensors also help to significantly improve the efficiency of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and water. Finally, drones can minimize negative impacts of agricultural activities on environmental quality.”

The most promising ways the drones could be employed for the orchards and tree nurseries are: - taking inventory of tree height and canopy volume; - monitoring tree health and quality; - managing water, nutrients, pests and disease in-season; - estimating fruit/nut production and yield; and, - creating marketing tools (videos for promotion of the orchard, or sale of trees and fruit)

“The UAV systems allow scanning the crops from above. They obtain high quality images and high-resolution spectral data. This is correlated with plant growth, health, water and nutrient status, and can be used to estimate biomass production.” All are indicators of potential yield.