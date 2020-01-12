The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nuclear waste
- Study explores the impact of closing nuclear power plants in Germanyon January 11, 2020 at 8:22 pm
Many countries have phased out production of nuclear energy because of concerns related to nuclear waste and the risk of nuclear accidents. A new study explored the impact of the shutdown of roughly ...
- Trump is setting up a massive nuclear crisis with Iranon January 11, 2020 at 3:55 am
Republican analysts and officials spent most the week taking a macabre and unearned victory lap, celebrating President Trump's rub-out of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the tepid Iranian ...
- Study examines costs of closing nuclear plants in Germanyon January 10, 2020 at 10:03 am
Many countries have phased out production of nuclear energy because of concerns related to nuclear waste and the risk of nuclear accidents. A new study explored the impact of the shutdown of roughly ...
- A full-scale nuclear winter would trigger a global famine. A disaster expert put together a doomsday diet to save humanity.on January 10, 2020 at 9:07 am
Disaster planner David Denkenberger suggests eating foods that can grow without much light, like mushrooms and seaweed.
- Unused stockpiles of nuclear waste could be more useful than we might thinkon January 10, 2020 at 6:53 am
Chemists have found a new use for the waste product of nuclear power - transforming an unused stockpile into a versatile compound which could be used to create valuable commodity chemicals as well as ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Nuclear waste
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Depleted uranium
- Chemists Have Found a Productive Use for Stockpiles of Nuclear Wasteon January 10, 2020 at 7:10 am
Depleted uranium (DU) is a radioactive by-product from the process used to create nuclear energy. With many fearing the health risks from DU, it is either stored in expensive facilities or used to ...
- Unused stockpiles of nuclear waste could be more useful than we might thinkon January 10, 2020 at 6:53 am
Depleted uranium (DU) is a radioactive by-product from the process used to create nuclear energy. Many fear the health risks from DU, as it is either stored in expensive facilities or used to ...
- Chemists report a new use for the waste product of nuclear power generationon January 10, 2020 at 6:51 am
Chemists have found a new use for the waste product of nuclear power—transforming an unused and stockpile into a versatile compound which could be used to create valuable commodity chemicals as ...
- Humanity called to account in a fable for our timeson January 9, 2020 at 8:45 pm
No term speaks more urgently to contemporary ecological concerns than that of the Anthropocene — denoting, controversially, a new geological epoch in Earth’s history named for the changes which we ...
- Cancers strike veterans who deployed to Uzbek base where black goo oozed, ponds glowedon December 19, 2019 at 12:51 am
Veterans who served there said the safety precautions DOD put in place, including a clean layer of soil and gravel, did not protect them from the base’s contamination, which included fuel and solvents ...