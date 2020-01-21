The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
How people move
- How Much Have Black People Progressed Since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Death?on January 20, 2020 at 5:30 am
African-Americans were only beginning to move into neighborhoods, colleges and careers once reserved for whites only ... Economically, that was certainly true. In 1968, just 10% of white people lived ...
- Rude Dog Boxing Club encourages people with Parkinson’s to keep moving, keep positiveon January 19, 2020 at 4:51 pm
He said the goal of this is to reduce falls, by teaching one how to be more careful where they step. As well, Iannuzzi said people should take extra steps when moving to grab something, rather than ...
- 'How could the American people want someone who lies?': Warren knocks dishonest presidential candidateson January 19, 2020 at 1:03 pm
“How could the American people want someone who lies to them ... The two senators expressed a desire to move past the feud for fear of fracturing liberal supporters with just weeks until the Feb. 3 ...
- 'How could the American people want someone who lies?': Warren turns up heat on Sanderson January 19, 2020 at 1:03 pm
“How could the American people want someone who lies to them ... The two senators expressed a desire to move past the feud for fear of fracturing liberal supporters with just weeks until the Feb. 3 ...
- 'I was very ignorant': How being paralyzed changed one woman's view of how the world treats disabled peopleon January 19, 2020 at 8:00 am
A wheelchair user from Fort Nelson, B.C., is pushing for better accessibility for all, based on her own experiences struggling with moving around.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
How people move
Go deeper with Bing News on:
How music affects us
- How bitter cold winter blasts and a warming planet will chew up the Lake Michigan shorelineon January 20, 2020 at 8:02 am
Its music changed. "Once upon a time, you could stand on the deck out there and see fish ... "And it just makes you wonder if this is climate change literally knocking at our back door—telling us this ...
- 3 CEOs in 6 months: How the Grammys went from ‘step up’ to meltdownon January 18, 2020 at 9:39 pm
The biggest names in pop music typically skip it after they’ve won awards or completed performances ... “I don’t have personal experience of those kinds of brick walls that you face,” he said, “but I ...
- How Singing in a Choir Helps My Chronic Painon January 18, 2020 at 4:19 pm
Anything that distracts us from pain may reduce the extent to which we focus on it ... Researchers have demonstrated that the music we prefer has greater positive effects on pain tolerance and ...
- Multi-Grammy Winning Artist and Philanthropist Jason Mraz Honored with the Music for Life Award at The 2020 NAMM Showon January 16, 2020 at 10:55 am
Of the award, Lamond shared: "Music brings everyone together and mentorship is the train that keeps music expanding, impacting and inspiring us all," said Lamond ... importance of creators' ...
- How Mac Miller's "Red Dot Music" Unlocked His True Potentialon January 14, 2020 at 12:29 pm
In this track, the rapper addresses the state of his mental health and the now undeniable effects of his substance abuse ... Vexed by the battle an internal tug-of-war, Mac gave of himself in the ...