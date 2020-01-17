CU Boulder-led study predicts millions of additional violent crimes in coming decades

People in the United States could see tens of thousands of extra violent crimes every year—because of climate change alone.

“Depending on how quickly temperatures rise, we could see two to three million more violent crimes between now and the end of the century than there would be in a non-warming world,” said Ryan Harp, CIRES researcher and lead author of a new study

Warmer winters appeared to be setting the stage for more violent crimes like assault and robbery, likely because less nasty weather created more opportunities for interactions between people