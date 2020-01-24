The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
- Routine Zika vaccination could help prevent suffering and save moneyon January 23, 2020 at 6:18 pm
Global climate change has raised concerns that mosquito-borne diseases could become increasingly prevalent in the United States as warmer temperatures lead to increased mosquito activity. The ...
- Heavy rains put Kenya at risk of mosquito-borne diseaseson January 23, 2020 at 2:58 am
Some rivers burst their banks and dams overflowed for the first time in years. The rains have subsided but the danger isn’t over. There is a likelihood of outbreaks of various mosquito-borne diseases ...
- New Skin Cream ccn Protect Against Diseases Like Zika and Dengueon January 23, 2020 at 1:45 am
"If this strategy can be developed into a treatment option then we might be able to use it to tackle a wide range of new emerging diseases that we have not yet encountered. "Mosquitos are expanding ...
- Beyond the China coronavirus: the deadly diseases Hong Kong and Asia have beaten beforeon January 23, 2020 at 12:55 am
of the mosquito-borne viral infection was one of the worst on record ... or even still born. Another preventable disease which is re-emerging across Asia is polio, which invades the nervous system and ...
- Skin cream applied to mosquito bites stops viruses infecting miceon January 22, 2020 at 11:33 am
The cream, which contains the drug imiquimod, is already licensed for the treatment of genital warts and a skin condition called actinic keratosis, but hasn’t yet been tested in humans for use on ...
- Mosquito bites: widely available skin cream found to prevent the spread of deadly viruses – new researchon January 22, 2020 at 11:03 am
This cream has been used for many years to treat other conditions, such as warts and some skin cancers. It contains an immune boosting agent, imiquimod. When the cream was applied to a mosquito bite, ...
- Skin cream used to treat GENITAL WARTS could protect people against diseases carried by mosquitoeson January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am
A skin cream used to treat genital warts may protect people against deadly diseases carried by mosquitoes, such as Zika. Researchers found applying Imiquimod or Aldara on bites within an hour of ...
- A Small Bet On Athenexon January 22, 2020 at 7:49 am
Current treatment options such as ingenol mebutate, imiquimod, and fluorouracil are associated with local skin reactions [LSR] such as vesiculation, pustulation, and ulceration, resulting in poor ...
- APO-Imiquimodon January 6, 2020 at 12:29 pm
APO-Imiquimod is a white, soft cream, packed in a single-use foil sachet. Each sachet contains 250 mg of APO-Imiquimod cream, which is enough to cover a treatment area of 20 cm squared.