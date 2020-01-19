The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
- Frost linked to climate change pressures Colombian farmerson January 18, 2020 at 12:39 pm
Early frosts connected to climate change in Colombia's high-altitude Andean areas are laying waste to farm pastures and crops. Roger Fortuna has more.
- Behind the smokescreen, the Coalition's stance on climate change hasn't changed at allon January 18, 2020 at 11:12 am
The speed with which the conservative side of politics and the media has gone from assuring us climate change was not a problem, so we don’t need to worry about reducing emissions, to asserting that ...
- Escaping the Hell's kitchen of climate changeon January 18, 2020 at 8:00 am
The fires consuming Australia give a glimpse into the Hell’s kitchen of tomorrow’s climate change.
- BWW Review: West Coast Premiere of EARTHQUAKES ON LONDON Addresses the Causes and Realities of Climate Changeon January 18, 2020 at 5:51 am
The West Coast premiere of Mike Bartlett's immensely powerful and inventive play EARTHQUAKES IN LONDON by Rogue Machine at the Electric Lodge in Venice centers on a multimedia examination of the ...
- A Liberal Manifesto in a Time of Inequality and Climate Changeon January 17, 2020 at 11:00 pm
Liberalism has much better answers to the burning questions of the age than the loony left and the loony right. It’s hard being a liberal these days. The world seems to want to go in the opposite ...
- Climate action to blame for Alberta's woes, says Conrad Blackon January 18, 2020 at 5:39 pm
One-time media baron Conrad Black told the audience at a Calgary conference about Alberta’s future that the province’s economic troubles are in part because of a worldwide “holy war” on fossil fuel ...
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Climate crisis will reshape financeon January 18, 2020 at 3:01 pm
Fink asked BlackRock to research the economic impacts of climate change; it found that they are already appearing in a meaningful way in the form of higher insurance premiums, for fires and floods, ...
- Tharoor: We live in an age of climate disaster. Now what?on January 18, 2020 at 6:59 am
"No individual hot year -- or hot day or hot season, for that matter -- is by itself evidence for climate change. But this hot year is just one of many hot years in this decade," Kate Marvel, a ...
- Reporter's Notebook: A little math shows how Texas will suffer from climate changeon January 17, 2020 at 4:06 pm
who headed the firm’s recent research initiative, pointed out to me. Climate change has become a risk management problem because it’s much more difficult to eliminate the systemic risk - a.k.a.
- Setting the Record Straight on Climate Change and Arson in Australia’s Bushfireson January 17, 2020 at 2:23 pm
a research scientist at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies, in an interview. She likened the severity of the current fires in Australia to the recent wildfires in the western U.S.