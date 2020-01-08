Climate researchers can now detect the fingerprint of global warming in daily weather observations at the global scale

The climate signal – that is, the long-​term warming trend – can actually be discerned in daily weather data, such as surface air temperature and humidity

Sippel and his colleagues used statistical learning techniques to combine simulations with climate models and data from measuring stations. Statistical learning techniques can extract a “fingerprint” of climate change from the combination of temperatures of various regions and the ratio of expected warming and variability. By systematically evaluating the model simulations, they can identify the climate fingerprint in the global measurement data on any single day since spring 2012.

Data science methods not only allow researchers to demonstrate the strength of the human “fingerprint”, they also show where in the world climate change is particularly clear and recognisable at an early stage.