Potential for sustainably recalibrating the food system: Increases in calorie supply are possible in the green-coloured areas; decreases due to overly detrimental food production are shown in red. (Fig. from Gerten et al. 2020)
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Feed the world
- How AI can help feed the world sustainablyon January 23, 2020 at 8:24 am
Through an artificial intelligence (AI) for salmon analytics pilot, ABB and Microsoft have co-created a solution with Norway Royal Salmon, a leading producer of sustainable salmon, to produce quality ...
- Using Grandma's Recipe to Feed the Worldon January 21, 2020 at 11:50 pm
Many organizations help provide food aid to refugees around the world. Next is the story of a man in Washington D.C. who is using his grandmother's secret falafel recipe to do the same. VOA’s Imron ...
- Blockchain Can Help Safely Feed The Worldon January 15, 2020 at 5:14 pm
To keep up with population growth, food production and distribution systems must become significantly more productive even as they become more sustainable.
- Jack Payne: Science helping to sustainably feed the worldon January 12, 2020 at 12:20 pm
There’s no shipping your table scraps across the world. Instead, we need to create a world where the American kid enjoys those vegetables, while a child in Yemen or South Sudan gets enough healthy ...
- Whale Food Could Feed the Worldon January 10, 2020 at 4:27 am
Scientific American, January 1958 More gems from Scientific American’s first 175 years can be found on our shiny anniversary page. Discover world-changing science. Explore our digital archive back to ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Feed the world
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Food production
- After Significant Beta Results, Crisp Launches Groundbreaking Forecasting Platform for the Food Industryon January 23, 2020 at 7:00 am
/PRNewswire/ -- Crisp, the developer of the first food demand forecasting platform designed to reduce global food waste while increasing profitability for ...
- Solution to food shortage starts in soilon January 23, 2020 at 6:13 am
People moving from rural areas to East Coast metropolitan areas and a surge in immigrants created a growth in population that was unmatched by food production. The problem was farm fields had been ...
- Global Fresh Pet Food Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026on January 22, 2020 at 11:20 pm
“Global Fresh Pet Food Market” Latest Market Analysis Research Report on "Global Fresh Pet Food Market" has been added to Wise Guy Reports database. Global ...
- Tyson Foods tops FORTUNE’s world’s most admired companies list for food productionon January 22, 2020 at 10:22 pm
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — For the fourth straight year, Tyson Foods, Inc. ranks No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category. The annual ...
- Yara International ASA: Yara and IBM launch an open collaboration for farm and field data to advance sustainable food productionon January 22, 2020 at 9:05 pm
addresses changing consumer preferences and reduces the environmental footprint of food production. The initiative will be building on the learnings and technology foundation established in the ...