Skin-like sensors bring a human touch to wearable tech
Self-powering sensor
University of Toronto researchers have developed a stretchy, transparent and self-powering sensor that records the sensations of human skin. It consists of a layer of hydrogel that can converts ...
Scientists at U of T Engineering have created a super-stretchy, self-powering, transparent sensor with the ability to record the complex sensations of human skin. Super stretchy, transparent and ...
Artificial 'skin' sensors could be the future of wearable and stretchable electronics and keeping that in mind, researchers at the University of Toronto Engineering have developed a super-stretchy, ...
Toronto, Jan 9 (IANS) Artificial ‘skin’ sensors could be the future of wearable and stretchable electronics and keeping that in mind, researchers at University of Toronto Engineering have developed a ...
The complex sensations of human skin can now be recorded by AISkin, a transparent and self-powering sensor developed by engineering researchers in Canada. AISkin demonstrated by PhD candidate Binbin ...
Dubbed artificial ionic skin -- or AISkin for short -- the researchers said that they believed the innovative properties of AISkin could lead to future advancements in wearable electronics, personal ...
“If you look at human skin, how we sense heat or pressure, our neural cells transmit information through ions – it’s really not so different from our artificial skin,” said Liu ... “Wound healing ...
By picking two materials with opposite ionic charges, the Toronto team gave their double ... information through ions – it’s really not so different from our artificial skin,” said Liu. Available ...
Image Credit: Daria Perevezentsev. The sensor is named artificial ionic skin, or AISkin, and the scientists hope the novel properties of AISkin could pave the way for further advancements in wearable ...
Dubbed artificial ionic skin -- or AISkin for short -- the innovative properties of the sensor could lead to future advancements in wearable electronics, personal health care and robotics. "Since it's ...