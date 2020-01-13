The protection of Australia’s threatened species could be improved by a factor of seven, if more efficient ‘umbrella’ species were prioritised for protection, according to University of Queensland research.

Umbrella species are species which when preserved, indirectly protect many other plant and animal species.

“The Australian Federal Government’s umbrella prioritisation list identifies 73 species as conservation priorities,” she said.

“This figure could be increased to benefit nearly half of all threatened terrestrial species for the same budget.

The researchers investigated what umbrella species could maximise the flora and fauna benefiting from management, while considering threats, actions and costs.

“Now is precisely the time where governments need to get their investment in nature to be as efficient as possible,” he said.

“Nations around the world can significantly improve the selection of umbrella species for conservation action by taking advantage of our transparent, quantitative and objective prioritisation approach.