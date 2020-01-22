via Cardiff University
- Some school girls are given cancer vaccine with less protectionon January 21, 2020 at 5:30 pm
... ages of 11 and 30 years of age who have not had two doses of the MMR vaccine, or who are unsure if they got the jab, are to be offered free vaccination. Killer immune cell could be a 'universal' ...
- Mumps outbreak prompts free MMR vaccine for 11 to 30 year oldson January 21, 2020 at 9:17 am
The vaccine also protects against measles and rubella ... Nina Massey A newly discovered type of killer immune cell has raised the prospect of a "universal" cancer therapy, scientists say. Eilish ...
- A biotech startup got CincyTech's help to raise $7 million. Then questions arose about its CEO.on January 15, 2020 at 4:05 pm
People who have worked for Joseph Hernandez on other biotech startups claim he owes them money. Hernandez responded with a defamation lawsuit.
- Combo flu vaccine protects mice against 6 strains (Study)on January 8, 2020 at 1:28 pm
READ Study: Researchers discover a potential therapeutic target for deadly cancer -- (Details ... Seasonal flu vaccines are insufficient to prevent influenza outbreaks, and developing a universal ...
- A New Decade And A Fresh Start For Inovioon January 6, 2020 at 9:16 am
Inovio has been working on an HIV vaccine for years for different ... here for investors is that INO-5401 is deemed as a “universal cancer therapy” and could be used in far more indications ...
- Biotech firm Moderna is working on a vaccine for China's deadly coronaviruson January 22, 2020 at 11:09 am
Moderna on Tuesday said it is working with U.S. government health agencies to develop a vaccine for the current strain of coronavirus that has killed nine and infected hundreds more in China.
- Vaccine Fights ‘Swamp Cancer’ Among Chincoteague Wild Ponieson January 22, 2020 at 8:17 am
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says it will continue giving the ponies yearly boosters to prevent Pythiosis, also called “swamp cancer.” The disease comes from a fungus-like organism that ...
- Researchers Say Flu Vaccines May Shrink Tumors and Aid in Treating Canceron January 22, 2020 at 5:43 am
The questions of whether the flu shot may be the next step in fighting cancer has been raised as recent experiments in mouse models have shown that injecting an inactivated flu virus into cancer ...
- Chincoteague pony 'swamp cancer' vaccine encouraging: Fire companyon January 22, 2020 at 4:41 am
Chincoteague pony 'swamp cancer' vaccine encouraging: Fire company "Swamp cancer" vaccinations for Chincoteague ponies is showing encouraging results, says the Virginia town's fire company. Check out ...
- Korean VCs pile into PDC*line to bankroll NSCLC vaccine trialon January 22, 2020 at 3:33 am
PDC*line Pharma has turned to Korean investors to help raise a €13.9 million ($15.5 million) series B round. The money will fund a phase 1/2 trial of a therapeutic vaccine in patients with non-small ...