The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Disease outbreak prediction
- If world is going to beat ASF, need to consider social scienceon January 9, 2020 at 1:35 pm
The current situation, where the disease has become endemic in several countries, shows that none of these predictions held true. The infection survived locally in the wild boar population ...
- Researchers develop a simple approach to accurately predict disease outbreakson January 8, 2020 at 8:45 pm
But it's possible that the distribution of other pathogens and other countries may inform the prediction of outbreak ... approach which has been used to forecast disease risk.[2] Our model predicts ...
- Outbreak science: Infectious disease research leads to outbreak predictionson January 8, 2020 at 10:34 am
But it's possible that the distribution of other pathogens and other countries may inform the prediction ... used to forecast disease risk. Our model predicts pathogen outbreaks better than ...
- Grim And Hopeful Global Trends To Watch In 2020 (And Fold...on January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am
First we'll give you the bad news — then the hopeful predictions. A record number of people will need humanitarian assistance The United Nations is predicting that 168 million people, a record, will ...
- Grim And Hopeful Global Trends To Watch In 2020 (And Fold Into A Zine)on January 2, 2020 at 10:55 am
First we'll give you the bad news — then the hopeful predictions. The United Nations is predicting that 168 million people, a record, will need humanitarian assistance in 2020 because of extreme ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Disease outbreak prediction
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Predicting disease outbreaks
- Flu Cases Surge Early, Could a Tough Season Lie Ahead?on January 9, 2020 at 10:15 am
THURSDAY, Jan. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- This year's flu season has already turned bad quickly, and experts worry the worst is still to come. Flu cases and flu-related hospitalizations have risen ...
- What Will It Take To Finally End Congo's Ebola Outbreak In 2020?on January 9, 2020 at 4:14 am
Last fall, Félix Tshisekedi, the president of Democratic Republic of Congo, made a triumphant prediction: Before 2019 was over, the Ebola outbreak that had ravaged ... As Dr. Jean-Paul Mundama, who ...
- Researchers develop a simple approach to accurately predict disease outbreakson January 8, 2020 at 8:45 pm
LSU Assistant Professor of Biological Science Tad Dallas and colleagues developed a simple approach to accurately predict disease outbreaks by combining novel statistical techniques and a large ...
- A mysterious virus is sickening people in Chinaon January 8, 2020 at 12:40 pm
Preparing for trouble It’s inevitable that diseases will jump from animals to people and erupt into outbreaks. But scientists are preparing ... The scientific community is also getting better at ...
- Outbreak science: Infectious disease research leads to outbreak predictionson January 8, 2020 at 10:34 am
LSU Assistant Professor of Biological Science Tad Dallas and colleagues developed a simple approach to accurately predict disease outbreaks by combining novel statistical techniques and a large ...