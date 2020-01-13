The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Neuroblastoma
- Prozac fights deadly childhood brain canceron January 10, 2020 at 4:47 am
Fluoxetine—the chemical name for Prozac—works to fight the highly aggressive neuroblastoma, which is most common in young children. The breakthrough led by Brunel University London could spare young ...
- Researchers have used a smart computer algorithm to suggest a treatment for child canceron January 8, 2020 at 7:22 am
Now, scientists at Uppsala University in collaboration with researchers at Lund University, Karolinska Institute, and the Chalmers University of Technology, have employed a computer algorithm in ...
- Novel computer algorithm identifies promising new treatment for neuroblastomaon January 7, 2020 at 11:32 am
Using a computer algorithm, scientists at Uppsala University have identified a promising new treatment for neuroblastoma. This form of cancer in children, which occurs in specialized nerve cells in ...
- Smart algorithm finds possible future treatment for childhood canceron January 7, 2020 at 7:37 am
Using a computer algorithm, scientists at Uppsala University have identified a promising new treatment for neuroblastoma. This form of cancer in children, which occurs in specialised nerve cells in ...
- Global Neuroblastoma Drugs Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson | Technavioon January 7, 2020 at 5:30 am
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global neuroblastoma drugs market is poised to grow by USD 190.82 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free ...
Neuroblastoma
Childhood cancer
- True or False? Lawmaker says 80 percent of kids born in developing countries die of canceron January 13, 2020 at 2:11 am
Discussion: McCaul’s spokeswoman Rachel Walker pointed to the World Health Organization’s fact-sheet on childhood cancer as the source for the congressman’s statement. “In high-income countries more ...
- SC DHEC data debunks the 2017 Mount Pleasant cancer cluster scareon January 12, 2020 at 2:11 pm
Unlike some public health statistics — such as flu deaths and hospitalizations which are reported on a weekly basis — cancer incidences and deaths take years to compile. DHEC, which is responsible for ...
- Dancing While Cancering strives to spread positivity to pediatric cancer patientson January 11, 2020 at 1:39 pm
Dancing While Cancering was inspired by a little girl named Maddie Kramer, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just months before her third birthday. Maddie's parents, Scott and Pammy Kramer, ...
- Survivors of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia at higher risk for type 2 diabeteson January 9, 2020 at 11:53 am
Survivors of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia, particularly those with obesity and/or who received treatment during adolescence, appeared to be at higher risk for type 2 diabetes than the ...