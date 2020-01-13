Using a computer algorithm, scientists at Uppsala University have identified a promising new treatment for neuroblastoma

This form of cancer in children, which occurs in specialised nerve cells in the sympathetic nervous system, may be life-threatening

This may result in a new form of treatment for children in whom the disease is severe or at an advanced stage

This research group has developed a new computer algorithm capable of combining massive quantities of genetic and pharmacological data (‘big data’) from European and American hospitals and universities

“We were astonished when the algorithm came up with completely new ideas for treatment"

The new treatments were investigated using cell samples from patients and in animal models, where they proved efficacious

The researchers have also developed the computer algorithm to enable it to be applied to other forms of cancer.