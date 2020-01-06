As part of the global push to prevent tuberculosis, Distinguished Professor JoAnne Flynn and a group of Pitt researchers have discovered that intravenously injecting the standard tuberculosis vaccine could boost its power. (Courtesy of JoAnne Flynn)
- A new way to give an old tuberculosis vaccine proves highly effective in monkeyson January 3, 2020 at 4:21 am
What if you could make the tuberculosis vaccine much more powerful, not by altering the ingredients, but just by changing the way it is given to people? It would help prevent the infection that ...
- Identification of antigens presented by MHC for vaccines against tuberculosison January 3, 2020 at 2:11 am
Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb) is responsible for more deaths globally than any other pathogen. The only available vaccine, bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), has variable efficacy throughout the ...
- Researchers: Injecting tuberculosis vaccine into veins offers more protection in animal studyon January 2, 2020 at 8:32 pm
Federal health researchers say they have discovered how to make a century-old vaccine better protect against tuberculosis, a leading cause of death worldwide. In a study with monkeys, the researchers ...
- Scientists just discovered a better way to use the tuberculosis vaccineon January 2, 2020 at 6:16 pm
Vaccinating against TB has proven difficult, and the effectiveness of TB vaccines has historically been rather poor. That may be about to change, however, as researchers experimenting with the ...
- TB vaccine is more effective when delivered intravenouslyon January 2, 2020 at 12:50 pm
The tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is far from infallible, but new animal research suggests the problem is not the vaccine but how it is delivered. When given to monkeys intravenously rather than as an ...
- Tuberculosis Vaccine Efficacy Boosted Dramatically by IV Administrationon January 5, 2020 at 11:04 am
[University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine] Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have found that ...
- Healthcare would be better if we learned from this old tuberculosis sanatorium in Finlandon January 4, 2020 at 7:46 am
Commissioned by the Finnish government during the height of the tuberculosis outbreak in the 1930s that claimed thousands of lives throughout the country, the Paimio Sanatorium was conceived as ...
