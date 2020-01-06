Worldwide, more people die from tuberculosis (TB) than any other infectious disease

Despite the majority being vaccinated—the current vaccine just isn’t that reliable

A new study published in Nature found that simply changing the way the vaccine is administered could dramatically boost its protective power.

“When we compared the lungs of animals given the vaccine intravenously versus the standard route, we saw a 100,000-fold reduction in bacterial burden. Six of the animals had no tuberculosis bacteria in their bodies and nine out of 10 animals showed no inflammation in their lungs.”

The intravenous vaccine, on the other hand, offered nearly full protection. There was virtually no TB bacteria in the lungs of these animals, and only one monkey in this group developed lung inflammation