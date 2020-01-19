This photograph shows green photosynthetic cyanobacteria growing and mineralizing in the sand-hydrogel framework. The living material has similar strength to cement-base mortar.
CREDIT
College of Engineering and Applied Science at Colorado University Boulder
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Living material
- Can you make a living as a ventriloquist? This St. Paul man can speak to thaton January 18, 2020 at 2:52 pm
Decades after a St. Paul man started making dummies talk, ventriloquism is cool again. The scene: a stage in an American Legion post in southeastern Minnesota. The players: longtime comic duo David ...
- “Living concrete” is an interesting first stepon January 18, 2020 at 5:45 am
This week's victim is "living concrete." It only sort of exists, in that the material can either be living or concrete, but not really both. It doesn't heal itself either. But none of that means the ...
- Scientists create monstrous 'living concrete' that regenerates itselfon January 18, 2020 at 1:17 am
This greenish, Frankenstein-like substance comes courtesy of researchers at the University of Colorado in Boulder, who have discovered how to concoct a remarkably durable material that captures and ...
- Scientists created carbon-sucking 'Frankenstein' bricks using microbes. The material can spawn its own babies.on January 17, 2020 at 12:59 pm
The brick contains bacteria colonies that grow when the atmosphere is humid. That could make it an ideal building material for a Mars settlement.
- Shape-morphing living compositeson January 17, 2020 at 12:16 pm
See allHide authors and affiliations This work establishes a means to exploit genetic networks to create living synthetic composites that change shape in response to specific biochemical or physical ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Living material
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Green living material
- Mike McCarthy on Packers: 'Great to see them back'on January 18, 2020 at 7:20 am
"Well, you can't live in Green Bay and not follow them. It's probably the same here [in Dallas], I would think," McCarthy said via ESPN's Todd Archer. "It's part of the fabric of the community ... but ...
- Mike McCarthy happy for Packers, says he's learning from former teamon January 18, 2020 at 3:16 am
The Cowboys' coach remained in Green Bay during his year away from the game and says he watched the Packers as he prepared for his NFL return.
- Scientists created carbon-sucking 'Frankenstein' bricks using microbes. The material can spawn its own babies.on January 17, 2020 at 12:59 pm
The brick contains bacteria colonies that grow when the atmosphere is humid. That could make it an ideal building material for a Mars settlement.
- Future Mars Habitats Could Be Made From Moldy Materialon January 17, 2020 at 3:50 am
The green initiative, supported through the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, could even lead to more sustainable ways of living on Earth ... we’re free to experiment with new ideas ...
- Scientists Design Bacteria-Based Living Concreteon January 16, 2020 at 1:09 pm
According to the study, published in the journal Matter, bricks of the so-called “living concrete ... all of which start out green—a result of the bacteria’s photosynthetic abilities—before fading to ...