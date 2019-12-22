A recent study by scientists from NUS revealed that the current biodiversity crisis may be much broader than widely assumed, and may affect even species thought to be common and tolerant of fragmentation and habitat loss.
Specifically, the research team found that the effective population size and genetic diversity of a common fruit bat species — the Sunda fruit bat (Cynopterus brachyotis) — that was believed to remain widely unaffected by urbanisation, has shrunk significantly over the last 90 years. By comparing historic DNA from museum samples collected in 1931 and modern samples collected in 2011 and 2012, the NUS team found a nearly 30-fold reduction in effective population size and corresponding levels of decline in genetic diversity estimates.
“This bat species carries a genomic signature of a steep breakdown in population-genetic diversity. The extreme bottleneck event that led to a reduction in genetic diversity happened some time in the early Anthropocene (around the 1940s) when humans’ impact on this planet became dominant,” explained first author Dr Balaji Chattopadhyay, who recently finished a postdoctoral fellowship at NUS Biological Sciences.
Understanding the decline in population-genetic diversity of the Sunda fruit bat
An effective pollinator and seed disperser, Cynopterus brachyotis represents an important keystone bat species in Singapore’s ecosystem. This bat species is also widely distributed in human-dominated landscapes across tropical Southeast Asia.
In order to understand the effects of human-mediated changes such as urbanisation on the evolutionary trajectory of Singapore’s population of Cynopterus brachyotis, the NUS team reconstructed and compared diverse models of historic demography. The researchers sequenced and examined over 634 million DNA reads of Cynopterus brachyotis genome and generated multiple datasets for the study.
Their findings suggest that Singapore’s Cynopterus brachyotis population underwent a continuous decline that started approximately 195 generations ago (i.e. 1,600 years ago), and experienced a recent genetic bottleneck — or a sharp reduction in population size — nine generations ago, roughly in 1940. Genetic bottlenecks increase the vulnerability of a species to unpredictable events and can accelerate extinction of small populations. While bottlenecks following human interference have been documented in many endangered species, this study suggests that even common human commensals may not be immune to the effects of bottlenecks.
“Cynopterus brachyotis is a generalist fruit bat that tolerates urbanised settings. As such, it is an unlikely victim of habitat degradation and fragmentation. The unexpected loss in genetic diversity in this common species, largely due to urbanisation and human-mediated changes, indicates that the modern environmental crisis can generate adverse silent effects that only become apparent much later, when the impact of low genetic diversity may take hold in a population,” explained Assistant Professor Frank Rheindt from NUS Biological Sciences, leader of the laboratory group that conducted the study.
“This phenomenon has been characterised as extinction debt, when actual extinction occurs with a time lag, long after the critical damage was done. Hence, an increased understanding of baseline levels and rates of loss of genetic diversity across organismic groups like Cynopterus brachyotis bats and habitats may, in the future, become imperative for informed conservation action,” he added.
This research was conducted in collaboration with the National Parks Board (NParks) Singapore which supported the sampling of contemporaneous populations of the bats. The findings were published in the journal Current Biology on 16 December 2019.
“Our research also underscores the importance of strong museum collections facilitating the DNA-sampling of time series. More global support is needed for modern cryo-collections, which are generally under-funded,” said Asst Prof Rheindt.
Asst Prof Rheindt is looking to extend the research by investigating multiple other animal species in Singapore and Southeast Asia to better characterise extinction risk.
Learn more: Even resilient common species are not immune to environmental crisis
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Biodiversity crisis
- US sanctions cause environmental crisis in Iranon December 20, 2019 at 12:55 am
"Iran is in the midst of significant biodiversity loss, land degradation ... and more difficult to identify than other impacts directly associated with economic crisis, such as unemployment.
- Finding opportunity in crisis: 3 essential reads about environmental solutionson December 19, 2019 at 1:37 pm
1. Cooling the planet and saving species Climate change and biodiversity loss are interconnected problems that together can seem overwhelming. But in a study published in April, 18 scientists ...
- Even resilient common species are not immune to environmental crisison December 17, 2019 at 7:01 am
A recent study by scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) revealed that the current biodiversity crisis may be much broader than widely assumed, and may affect even species thought ...
- 2019: A Year in the Life of Our Escalating Climate Crisison December 16, 2019 at 4:16 am
said at a biodiversity conference in Dublin. “If we were coal miners, we’d be up to our waists in dead canaries.” Climate-disruption-fueled extreme weather patterns are also adding to the risk of a ...
- The Climate Change Crisis Is Officially Hereon December 14, 2019 at 2:30 pm
Even with the progress made in introducing alternatives to fossil fuels, gaining energy efficiencies and proposed carbon regulations around the world, avoiding catastrophic impacts on our coastal ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Biodiversity crisis
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Extinction risk
- Sydney Extinction Rebellion activists dress as reindeer protest against Christmason December 19, 2019 at 1:55 pm
Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement with the stated aim of 'using nonviolent civil disobedience to compel government action to avoid tipping points in the climate system, ...
- Audubon report: Climate change puts two-thirds of WNC bird species at risk of extinctionon December 19, 2019 at 6:04 am
Audubon report: Climate change puts two-thirds of WNC bird species at risk of extinction The Audubon Climate Report shows that climate change threatens to extirpate nearly two-thirds of North Carolina ...
- Study finds Chinese plant biodiversity at risk due to human activity: Narrow-ranged losers, widespread winnerson December 18, 2019 at 7:07 am
With intensifying human activity, many species are threatened with extinction. However, many other species have expanded their range. Is there a general rule to identify which species are "losers" or ...
- Study finds Chinese plant biodiversity at risk due to human activityon December 17, 2019 at 4:28 am
With intensifying human activity, many species are threatened with extinction. However, many other species have expanded their range. Is there a general rule to identify which species are "losers" or ...
- De-extinction: Bringing Extinct Species Back To Lifeon December 15, 2019 at 10:27 pm
Maintenance of animals gets more expensive as they get older. One must, therefore, consider long-term maintenance costs of the individuals that have undergone de-extinction; otherwise, we risk having ...