Sleep research meets machine learning and it works like a dream

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba develop a machine-learning algorithm for automatically classifying the sleep stages of lab mice. Combining two techniques, they achieve 96.6% accuracy, which may help accelerate sleep research
Tsukuba, Japan – Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have created a new artificial intelligence program for automatically classifying the sleep stages of mice that combines two popular machine learning methods. Dubbed “MC-SleepNet,” the algorithm achieved accuracy rates exceeding 96% and high robustness against noise in the biological signals. The use of this system for automatically annotating data can significantly assist sleep researchers when analyzing the results of their experiments.
Scientists who study sleep often use mice as animal models to better understand the ways the activity in the brain changes during the various phases. These phases can be classified as awake, REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, and non-REM sleep. Previously, researchers who monitored the brainwaves of sleeping mice ended up with mountains of data that needed to be laboriously labeled by hand, often by teams of students. This represented a major bottleneck in the research.
Now, researchers at the University of Tsukuba have introduced a program for automatically classifying the stage of sleep that a mouse experienced based on its electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyogram (EMG) signals, which record electrical activity in the brain and body, respectively. They combined two machine learning techniques, convolutional neural networks (CNN) and long short-term memory (LSTM) recurrent neural networks, to achieve accuracies that surpass those of the best existing automatic methods.
“Machine learning is an exciting new field of research with important applications that combine medicine with computer science. It allows us to automatically classify new data based on labeled examples,” corresponding author Kazumasa Horie explains. This is especially valuable when the patterns to look for are not well known, as with sleep stages. In this way, the algorithm can ‘learn” how to make complex decisions without being explicitly programed. In this project, the accuracy was very high because of the large dataset used. With over 4,200 biological signals, it was the biggest dataset of any sleep research so far. Also, by implementing a CNN, the algorithm showed high robustness against individual differences and noise.
The main advance in this work was to divide the task between the two machine learning methods. First a CNN was used to extract features of interest from the recordings of the electrical activity in the brain and body. These data were then passed to an LSTM to determine which features were most indicative of the sleep phase the mouse was experiencing. “We are optimistic that we can translate this work into classifying sleep stages in humans”, senior author Hiroyuki Kitagawa says. In the meantime, this program can already speed up the work of researchers in the field of sleep, which may lead to a much clearer understanding of how sleep operates.
Learn more: Machine Learning That Works Like a Dream
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sleep research
- People with Lower Incomes Have More Sleep Issues — and Worse Cardiovascular Healthon December 5, 2019 at 4:05 pm
And for a variety of reasons, people with lower socioeconomic status tend to sleep less. That may be part of the reason people with lower incomes have more heart-health issues, according to a study ...
- Eating All Your Food During a Specific Window of Time Could Help With Weight Loss, Better Sleep, Lower Blood Pressureon December 5, 2019 at 8:00 am
Eating during a specific window of time could help with weight loss, sleep, and high blood pressure, research suggests. The small study involved 19 participants who had metabolic syndrome, ...
- The Hims of sleep? DTC brand reimagines snooze supplementson December 5, 2019 at 6:00 am
[Photo: courtesy of Remrise] Remrise conducted a pilot study of its formulations compared to melatonin, with findings showing that the quality of sleep increased from six out of 10 to 8.5 out of 10 on ...
- ‘Sleep gene’ research earns five-year grant from National Institutes of Healthon December 5, 2019 at 2:00 am
Research into how genes influence our need to sleep has earned a research team at WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine a five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health totaling $1.9 million.
- This face mask can help combat sleep apnoea, snoring, finds Researchon December 5, 2019 at 12:07 am
which includes advice on improving sleep and avoiding anything that can exacerbate the condition, such as drinking alcohol before bed. The research revealed those who used the CPAP machine had an ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sleep research
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sleep research and machine learning
- Rensselaer focuses IBM’s AiMOS supercomputer on machine learningon December 5, 2019 at 9:01 pm
Sophisticated machine learning applications require not only enormous amounts of training data, but powerful computer hardware on which to train. An analysis conducted by San Francisco research firm ...
- Apple attending & presenting at NeurIPS Machine Learning conferenceon December 5, 2019 at 5:59 am
Apple appears to again be using the event as part of an active recruitment campaign. Its announcement both describes what the company is doing in machine learning, and invites applicants. "Apple ...
- Machine learning as a Service Market: Meticulous Research Reveals Why This Market is Growing at a CAGR of 41.5% to Exceed $13.5 Billion by 2025on December 5, 2019 at 5:06 am
Services such as data visualization, natural language processing, predictive analytics, and deep learning among others are delivered by the service providers. Meticulous Research(R) in its latest ...
- Apple Attending NeurIPS 2019 Next Week, World's Largest Machine Learning Conferenceon December 5, 2019 at 4:19 am
In a new entry to its Machine Learning Journal, Apple said its product teams are "engaged in state of the art research in machine hearing, speech recognition, natural language processing, machine ...
- AWS beefs up SageMaker machine learningon December 5, 2019 at 3:04 am
Amazon Web Services has expanded the capabilities of its Amazon SageMaker machine learning toolkit to address a number of challenges that enterprises ... As Nick McQuire, vice president of enterprise ...