Predict the global spread of dengue with a new tool

Researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, QUT and Queensland Health have developed a new tool to predict the global spread of human infectious diseases, like dengue, and track them to their source.
The tool draws on travel data from the International Air Transportation Association and dengue incidence rates from the Global Health Data Exchange to derive new insights about the spreading dynamics of dengue, a mosquito-borne disease.
Dr Jess Liebig, postdoctoral fellow at CSIRO’s data science arm Data61, said international travel significantly contributes to the rapid spread of dengue from endemic to non-endemic countries.
“According to the World Health Organisation, around half the world’s population is at risk of contracting dengue,” Dr Liebig said.
“By understanding the travel behaviour of infected individuals, we can estimate the number of infections that are imported into different countries each month.
“The tool also determines the infections’ country of origin and is able to uncover the routes along which dengue is most likely spread,”
In non-endemic countries such as Australia, local outbreaks are triggered by individuals who acquire the disease overseas and transmit the virus to local mosquitoes.
Professor Raja Jurdak, QUT, said that in many locations around the globe, infected individuals are not diagnosed, and dengue can be under-reported to health authorities, making it challenging to monitor risk and prevent the spread of infection.
“According to recent studies, around 92 per cent of symptomatic infections are not reported to health authorities mainly due to low awareness levels and misdiagnosis,” Professor Jurdak said.
“Our tool is one of the first to be able to forecast the absolute number of dengue importations, rather than the relative risk, at a global level.”
The tool identifies the travel route from Puerto Rico to Florida as having the highest predicted volume of dengue-infected passengers travelling to a non-endemic region.
“This provides a useful tool to assist public health authorities with dengue preparedness,” Dr Cassie Jansen, researcher at Queensland Health said.
“It can also help authorities to identify those locations where new dengue outbreaks may occur, following the arrival of infected passengers.”
The tool can be applied to other vector-borne diseases of global concern such as malaria, Zika and chikungunya.
It expands on previous work, which modelled how dengue infections from overseas might spread in Australia.
The research is part of the Disease Networks and Mobility (DiNeMo) project aimed at developing a real-time alert and surveillance system for human infectious diseases.
An earlier model was developed to predict the spread of dengue within Australia.
Learn more: New tool to predict the global spread of dengue
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Dengue
- India is on the path to end Malaria by 2030 — but dengue is spreading fast and wideon December 5, 2019 at 10:49 pm
In 2019, as many as 27 people died in West Bengal due to dengue outbreaks which affected 44,000 people. Even as vector borne diseases are plaguing the country, India is on the right path when it comes ...
- No respite from dengue cases in regionon December 5, 2019 at 6:21 pm
Despite a significant fall in temperature and the onset of winter, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu continues to receive dengue cases, with people of the region living under the ...
- 84 fresh dengue cases in district; total count 622on December 5, 2019 at 6:09 pm
Contrary to the claims of the district Health Department, there is a sharp increase in dengue cases in the district. As many as 622 positive cases of dengue, which were 538 till two weeks ago, have ...
- Study reports way to predict dengue transmission globallyon December 5, 2019 at 4:01 pm
A new study published in the journal PLOS ONE reports a model that is based on air travel, using the number of passengers flowing between international airports to predict how many of the air ...
- Dengue Vaccine Market- worldwide | Healthy CAGR 42%,Valued at USD 70 Million and Upcoming Forecast Report By 2025on December 5, 2019 at 5:28 am
Dec 05, 2019 (AmericaNewsHour) -- Global dengue vaccine market is expected to register a CAGR of 42% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global dengue vaccine market was valued at USD 70 Million ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Dengue
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Spread of dengue
- India is on the path to end Malaria by 2030 — but dengue is spreading fast and wideon December 5, 2019 at 10:49 pm
Over the last two decades, India reduced the number of Malaria cases by more than half and malaria deaths by two-thirds. However, yet another disease spread by mosquitoes — Dengue — is spreading fast.
- Predicting the spread of dengue: Australian researchers develop new toolon December 5, 2019 at 5:10 pm
Researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, QUT and Queensland Health have developed a new tool to predict the global spread of human infectious diseases, like dengue, and track them to ...
- Study reports way to predict dengue transmission globallyon December 5, 2019 at 4:01 pm
This will help researchers understand how dengue spreads, the chief routes of spread, and the reporting rates in different countries. This in turn will help public health authorities to wisely use ...
- New tool to predict the global spread of dengueon December 5, 2019 at 12:03 am
Researchers at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, QUT and Queensland Health have developed a new tool to predict the global spread of human infectious diseases, like dengue, and track them to ...
- Australia develops tool to predict spread of dengue feveron December 4, 2019 at 11:47 pm
"The tool also determines the infections' country of origin and is able to uncover the routes along which dengue is most likely spread." The tool was developed in partnership with the Queensland ...