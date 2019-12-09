New technology can detect cancer and potentially other disease biomarkers in urine

New technology lays groundwork for biosensors that improve disease diagnosis and monitoring
For the first time, researchers have used a chip-based sensor with an integrated laser to detect very low levels of a cancer protein biomarker in a urine sample. The new technology is more sensitive than other designs and could lead to non-invasive and inexpensive ways to detect molecules that indicate the presence or progression of a disease.
“Current methods to measure biomarker levels are expensive and sophisticated, requiring biopsies and analysis in specialized laboratories,” said research team leader Sonia M. Garcia-Blanco from the University of Twente in the Netherlands. “The new technology we developed paves the way to faster and ultra-sensitive detection of panels of biomarkers that will permit doctors to make timely decisions that improve personalized diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions including cancer.”
In The Optical Society (OSA) journal Optics Letters, a multi-institutional group of researchers funded by the H2020 European project GLAM (Glass multiplexed biosensor), shows that the new sensor can perform label-free detection of S100A4, a protein associated with human tumor development, at levels that are clinically relevant.
“The biosensor could enable point-of-care devices that simultaneously screen for various diseases,” said Garcia-Blanco. “Its operation is simple and does not require complicated sample treatments or sensor operation, making it an excellent candidate for clinical applications.”
The researchers say that the sensor holds potential for non-biomedical applications, as well. For example, it can also be used to detect different types of gases or liquid mixtures.
Creating a high-sensitivity sensor
The new chip-based sensor detects the presence of specific molecules by illuminating the sample with light from an on-chip microdisk laser. When the light interacts with the biomarker of interest the color, or frequency, of this laser light shifts in a detectable way.
To perform detection in urine samples, the researchers had to figure out how to integrate a laser that could operate in a liquid environment. They turned to the photonic material aluminum oxide, because when doped with ytterbium ions it can be used to fabricate a laser that emits in a wavelength range outside the light absorption band of water while still enabling the precise detection of the biomarkers.
“Although sensors based on monitoring frequency shifts of lasers already exist, they often come in geometries that are not easily integrated on small, disposable photonic chips,” said Garcia-Blanco. “Aluminum oxide can easily be fabricated monolithically on-chip and is compatible with standard electronic fabrication procedures. This means that the sensors can be produced on a large, industrial scale.”
Using a microdisk laser rather than the non-lasing ring resonators used in other similar sensors opens the door to unprecedented sensitivity. The sensitivity comes from the fact that the lasing linewidth is much narrower than the resonances of passive ring resonators. Once other noise sources, such as thermal noise, are eliminated, this method will allow the detection of very small frequency shifts from biomarkers at very low concentrations.
Detecting minute biomarker concentrations
After developing and applying a surface treatment that captures the biomarkers of interest in complex liquids such as urine, the researchers tested the new sensor with synthetic urine containing known biomarker levels. They were able to detect S100A4 at concentrations as low as 300 picomolar.
“Detection in this concentration range shows the potential of the platform for label-free biosensing,” said Garcia-Blanco. “Furthermore, the detection module can be potentially made very simple using the developed technology, bringing it a step closer to the final application outside of the laboratory.”
The researchers are working to incorporate all the relevant optical sources and signal generation components onto the chip to make the device even simpler to operate. They also want to develop various coatings that could allow parallel detection of a large variety of biomarkers.
Learn more: Chip-Based Optical Sensor Detects Cancer Biomarker in Urine
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Disease diagnosis
- The Bachelorette's J.P. Rosenbaum says he's battling rare disease Guillain-Barré syndromeon December 8, 2019 at 10:22 pm
JP was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome yesterday,' she said in a caption over ... in which complications on one's immune system leads to damage to the nerves and weakness to the muscles, per ...
- 'Bachelorette' Alum J.P. Rosenbaum Diagnosed With Rare Autoimmune Disorderon December 8, 2019 at 9:26 pm
"JP was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome yesterday," Ashley posted alongside a photo ... just can't do it," he said in a video describing the rare autoimmune disorder, which according to Centers ...
- 'The Bachelorette' Alum J.P. Rosenbaum Diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndromeon December 8, 2019 at 8:38 pm
J.P. Rosenbaum has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder, in which a person’s ...
- Plano Pastor Fighting Lyme Disease Returns to Pulpit, Talks Recoveryon December 8, 2019 at 6:24 pm
When Hodridge first spoke to NBC 5 in August 2019, he walked with a cane and struggled with short term memory loss, among the myriad of symptoms that can be presented as part of Lyme disease.
- Results from a Survey With Patients With Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Demonstrates Disease Burden and Impact for Patients With ITPon December 8, 2019 at 6:06 am
Patients completed a 30-45-minute online survey about demographics, diagnosis experience, symptoms, disease management and treatment. "This survey demonstrates the complexity of ITP and the effects of ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Disease diagnosis
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Disease monitoring
- Saving Somali children from vaccine-preventable diseaseson December 8, 2019 at 3:16 am
As part of campaign monitoring, 1656 households were visited and 5042 children (under the age of ... for increasing immunity among children and avoiding the devastating consequences of these entirely ...
- New Wyoming plan to fight chronic wasting disease releasedon December 7, 2019 at 4:05 pm
“Not only are we documenting the disease in new areas and out of the state but there are areas outside of the core area where we’re seeing high prevalence,” he said. “It’s not good news for the future ...
- Website tackles an all-too-common problem with rare diseases: A shortage of informationon December 7, 2019 at 6:07 am
Rare diseases present real challenges to patients and medical professionals. One reason is a lack of data: An absence of surveillance for most of the conditions means statistical information can be ...
- Weak surveillance to reverse Africa disease gainon December 6, 2019 at 10:35 am
... resurgence in Africa They could cost Africa US$ 22.4 billion and more than 915,000 deaths Countries need to put more resources in vaccine preventable disease surveillance, says an expert [NAIROBI] ...
- Safaricom, health ministry and KT partner on disease surveillance projecton December 6, 2019 at 3:33 am
Kenyan operator Safaricom has partnered with the Ministry of Health and Korea Telecom (KT) to launch a disease surveillance and awareness project. Safiri Smart is part of Korea Telecom's Global ...