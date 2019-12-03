Measuring the massive migration of sea creatures at night from space using lasers

Every night, under the cover of darkness, countless small sea creatures – from squid to krill – swim from the ocean depths to near the surface to feed. This vast animal migration – the largest on the planet and a critical part of Earth’s climate system – has been observed globally for the first time thanks to an unexpected use of a space-based laser.
Researchers observed this vertical migration pattern using the Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observations (CALIPSO) satellite — a joint venture between NASA and the French space agency, Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales — that launched in 2006. They published their findings in the journal Nature Wednesday.
“This is the latest study to demonstrate something that came as a surprise to many: that lidars have the sensitivity to provide scientifically useful ocean measurements from space,” said Chris Hostetler, a scientist at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, and co-author on the study. “I think we are just scratching the surface of exciting new ocean science that can be accomplished with lidar.”
The study looks at a phenomenon known as Diel Vertical Migration (DVM), in which small sea creatures swim up from the deep ocean at night to feed on phytoplankton near the surface, then return to the depths just before sunrise. Scientists recognize this natural daily movement around the world as the largest migration of animals on Earth in terms of total number.
The cumulative effect of daily vertically migrating creatures on Earth’s climate is significant. During the day, ocean phytoplankton photosynthesize and, in the process, absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide, which contributes to the ocean’s ability to absorb the greenhouse gas from the atmosphere. Animals that undergo DVM come up to the surface to feed on phytoplankton near the ocean’s surface and then swim back down, taking the phytoplankton carbon with them. Much of this carbon is then defecated at depths where it is effectively trapped deep in the ocean, preventing its release back into the atmosphere.
“What the lidar from space allowed us to do is sample these migrating animals on a global scale every 16 days for 10 years,” said Mike Behrenfeld, the lead for the study and a senior research scientist and professor at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. “We’ve never had anywhere near that kind of global coverage to allow us to look at the behavior, distribution and abundance of these animals.”
Zeroing in on tropical and subtropical ocean regions, researchers found that while there are fewer vertically migrating animals in lower-nutrient and clearer waters, they comprise a greater fraction of the total animal population in these regions. This is because the migration is a behavior that has evolved primarily to avoid visual predators during the day when visual predators have their greatest advantage in clear ocean regions.
In murkier and more nutrient-rich regions, the abundance of animals that undergo DMV is higher, but they represent a smaller fraction of the total animal population because visual predators are at a disadvantage. In these regions, many animals just stay near the surface both day and night.
The researchers also observed long-term changes in populations of migrating animals, likely driven by climate variations. During the study period (2008 to 2017), CALIPSO data revealed an increase in migrating animal biomass in the subtropical waters of the North and South Pacific, North Atlantic and South Indian oceans. In the tropical regions and North Atlantic, biomass decreased. In all but the tropical Atlantic regions, these changes correlated with changes in phytoplankton production.
This animal-mediated carbon conveyor belt is recognized as an important mechanism in Earth’s carbon cycle. Scientists are adding animals that undergo DVM as a key element in climate models.
“What these modelers haven’t had is a global dataset to calibrate these models with, to tell them where these migrators are most important, where they’re most abundant, and how they change over time,” said Behrenfeld. “The new satellite data give us an opportunity to combine satellite observations with the models and do a better job quantifying the impact of this enormous animal migration on Earth’s carbon cycle.”
The satellite data are also relevant to global fisheries because the migrating animals are an important food source for larger predators that lurk in the depths of the ocean. Those predators are often species of fish that are attractive to commercial fisheries. The larger the DVM signal, the larger the population of fish that can live in the deep sea.
Though CALIPSO’s laser was designed to measure clouds and atmospheric aerosols, it can penetrate the upper 20 meters of the ocean’s surface layer. If the migrating animals reach this layer, they are detected by CALIPSO.
Learn more: NASA, French Space Laser Measures Massive Migration of Ocean Animals
The Latest Bing News on:
Space-based laser
- NASA, French Space Laser Measures Massive Migration of Ocean Animalson December 2, 2019 at 5:40 pm
This vast animal migration – the largest on the planet and a critical part of Earth’s climate system – has been observed globally for the first time, thanks to an unexpected use of a space-based laser ...
- NASA tracks greatest animal migration in Earth's oceans using SPACE LASERon December 2, 2019 at 11:55 am
This vast animal migration, the largest on Earth and a critical part of Earth’s climate, has now been observed globally for the first time thanks to the unexpected use of a space-based laser. The ...
- Space laser tracks Earth’s biggest migration via the season December 2, 2019 at 3:22 am
Scientists have used space-based lidar to track the daily vertical migration of tiny ocean creatures, boosting understanding of marine carbon cycles. (Credit: NASA/Timothy Marvel) The Cloud-Aerosol ...
- Space laser scans reveal massive migration of ocean wildlifeon November 29, 2019 at 3:18 am
This vast animal migration – the largest on the planet and a critical part of Earth’s climate system – has been observed globally for the first time thanks to an unexpected use of a space-based laser.
- NASA Study Reveals Effect Of Largest Animal Migration On Climateon November 28, 2019 at 7:12 pm
NASA released a new study detailing the largest known migration of ocean animals and its direct effect on Earth’s climate. The agency was able to monitor the migration using a space-based laser from a ...
- Chinese scientists develop laser device that could track submarineson October 3, 2019 at 6:34 pm
According to state media, Chen developed laser equipment for China's Chang'e 4 lunar exploration program this year. "A space-based laser system requires high reliability, high power and high beam ...
- Chinese scientists develop airborne laser device that could track submarines deep underwateron October 2, 2019 at 10:00 am
According to state media, Chen developed laser equipment for China’s Chang’e 4 lunar exploration programme this year. “A space-based laser system requires high reliability, high power and high beam ...
- Laser prototype for space-based gravitational wave detectoron September 18, 2019 at 10:21 am
Researchers have announced a prototype for a laser at the heart of the first space-based gravitational wave observatory, known as the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) mission. Researchers ...
- Laser prototype for space-based gravitational wave detectoron September 18, 2019 at 9:43 am
Researchers have announced a prototype for a laser at the heart of the first space-based gravitational wave observatory, known as the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) mission. The team's new ...
- France Is Making Space-Based Anti-Satellite Laser Weaponson July 25, 2019 at 8:54 pm
France will develop satellites armed with laser weapons, and will use the weapons against enemy satellites that threaten the country’s space forces. The announcement is just part of a gradual shift in ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Space-based laser
The Latest Bing News on:
Lidar
- The LiDAR market is projected to grow from USD 844 million in 2019 to USD 2,273 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 18.5% between 2019 and 2024on December 2, 2019 at 4:02 pm
Rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs to drive the growth of LiDAR market The LiDAR market is projected to grow from USD 844 million in 2019 to USD 2,273 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 18.5% ...
- LIDAR contract signed - Saint Lucia to benefit from data-driven planning and disaster mitigation initiatives.on November 29, 2019 at 9:54 am
A contract for LIDAR data collection of Saint’s Lucia’s entire landmass and coastal zone was signed under the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, DVRP, as one of the highlights of the World Bank ...
- Mirrorcle targets robotics with MEMS lidaron November 28, 2019 at 3:03 am
Mirrorcle Technologies, an optical microelectromechanical (MEMS) technology company based in California, has released its first full lidar system, saying that its dual-axis approach is well-suited to ...
- Lidar Sensor Market 2019 Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025 – Market Research Engineon November 28, 2019 at 12:41 am
Nov 28, 2019 (Heraldkeepers) -- New York, November 28, 2019: The Global Lidar Sensor Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application, components and regional. Based on product type ...
- Widespread Report on LiDAR Drone Market is Growing Internationally profiling by SICK AG, Velodyne Lidar Incon November 27, 2019 at 12:57 am
LiDAR (light detection and ranging) is a type of remote sensing technology, which scans the environment using a pulse laser beam, and the time taken for a signal to reflect back from the object to the ...
- Buy Lenovo X1 LDS Lidar Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Just $429.99 from Gearbest [Free Gifts+Free Product]on November 25, 2019 at 12:34 pm
Dubbed as the Lenovo X1 LDS Lidar, this robot can efficiently clean your kitchen, balcony, bedroom or any other area of the house you want without requiring a lot of your effort. The X1 uses the LDS ...
- Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2023on November 25, 2019 at 7:17 am
Nov 25, 2019 (Heraldkeepers) -- WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On -" Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2023".
- LiDAR market in APAC : Aerial LiDAR system has significant growth during Forecast 2016 – 2022on November 24, 2019 at 8:27 pm
Aerial/airborne LiDAR systems have a significant share in the Asia-Pacific LiDAR market due to their demand in defense and civil infrastructure applications. Among the other systems, which include ...
- LiDAR Market Worth $2,273 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™on November 22, 2019 at 4:01 pm
CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "LiDAR Market by Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Installation Type, Service (Aerial Surveying, GIS services), Application ...
- LiDar and its Applications Part 9 – Conservationon November 21, 2019 at 11:24 pm
With these biotic and abiotic factors, we can get an overall summary of an ecosystem in a succinct manner. LiDar allows us to understand this types of living organisms in terms of categorization.