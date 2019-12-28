How about a retrofit device that can capture CO2 from trucks and reduce their emissions by 90%?

In Europe, transport is responsible for nearly 30% of the total CO2 emissions, of which 72% comes from road transportation*. While the use of electric vehicles for personal transportation could help lower that number, reducing emissions from commercial transport – such as trucks or buses – is a much greater challenge.
Researchers at EPFL Valais Wallis have now come up with a novel solution: capturing CO2 directly in the trucks’ exhaust system and liquefying it in a box on the vehicle’s roof. The liquid CO2 is then delivered to a service station, where it is turned into conventional fuel using renewable energy. The project is being coordinated by the Industrial Process and Energy Systems Engineering group, led by François Maréchal, at EPFL’s School of Engineering. The patented concept is the subject of a paper published in Frontiers in Energy Research.
A complex process onboard the vehicle
Scientists propose to combine several technologies developed at EPFL to capture CO2 and convert it from a gas to a liquid in a process that recovers most of energy available onboard, such as heat from the engine. In their study, the scientists used the example of a delivery truck.
First, the vehicle’s flue gases in the exhaust pipe are cooled down and the water is separated from the gases. CO2 is isolated from the other gases (nitrogen and oxygen) with a temperature swing adsorption system, using metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) adsorbent, which are specially designed to absorb CO2. Those materials are being developed by the Energypolis team at EPFL Valais Wallis, led by Wendy Queen. Once the material is saturated with CO2, it is heated so that pure CO2 can be extracted from it. High speed turbocompressors developed by Jürg Schiffmann’s laboratory at EPFL’s Neuchâtel campus use heat from the vehicle’s engine to compress the extracted CO2 and turn it into a liquid. That liquid is stored in a tank and can then be converted back into conventional fuel at the service stations using renewable electricity. “The truck simply deposits the liquid when filling up with fuel,” says Maréchal.
The whole process takes place within a capsule measuring 2 m x 0.9 m x 1.2 m, placed above the driver’s cabin. “The weight of the capsule and the tank is only 7% of the vehicle’s payload,” adds Maréchal. “The process itself uses little energy, because all of its stages have been optimized.”
The researchers’ calculations show that a truck using 1 kg of conventional fuel could produce 3kg of liquid CO2, and that the conversion does not involve any energy penalty.
Only 10% of the CO2 emissions cannot be recycled, and the researchers propose to offset that using biomass.
The system could theoretically work with all trucks, buses and even boats, and with any type of fuel. The advantage of this system is that, unlike electric or hydrogen-based ones, it can be retrofitted to existing trucks in order to neutralize their impact in terms of carbon emissions.
Learn more: Capturing CO2 from trucks and reducing their emissions by 90%
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Capturing CO2
- Funded by new tax credits, US carbon-capture network could double global CO 2 headed undergroundon September 25, 2018 at 12:41 pm
Researchers have proposed a US pipeline network that would capture, transport and store underground up to 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year -- an amount equal to removing ...
- Author Correction: Ultra-thin enzymatic liquid membrane for CO 2 separation and captureon June 1, 2018 at 4:18 am
The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Stanley S. Chou, which was incorrectly given as Stan Chou. This has now been ...
- U.S. tax incentives expected to drive growth of CO 2 capture, sequestration projectson March 25, 2018 at 5:00 pm
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need. Yes! I want to get the latest chemistry news from C&EN in my inbox every week. ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are ...
- Carbon capture is a mirage for poor nationson July 10, 2015 at 6:30 am
To meet urgent emissions reduction targets and curb global warming, the IEA recommends the large-scale use of carbon capture and storage technology (CCS). When combined with the use of bioenergy, CCS ...
- Trailblazing power plant is first to bury its carbonon March 6, 2014 at 9:55 pm
It is blazing the trail for carbon capture and storage (CCS) around the world. Not bad for Canada’s largest coal power plant. Each year, Unit 3 of SaskPower’s Boundary Dam plant emits 1.1 million ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Capturing CO2
Go deeper with Bing News on:
CO2 emissions
- Report slams global failure to curb emissionson December 6, 2018 at 12:35 am
After a few years of plateauing, global emissions are once more on the rise International deals to curb emissions are not enough to achieve 1.5-degree Celsius warming target Large developing countries ...
- The rise of South–South trade and its effect on global CO 2 emissionson May 14, 2018 at 2:10 am
In total, CO 2 emissions embodied in goods and services exported from developing countries increased by 46% between 2004 and 2011, from 2.2 Gt to 3.3 Gt (Supplementary Table 1). Although a substantial ...
- Weeds will take over from kelp in high CO 2 oceanson May 3, 2018 at 12:24 pm
Carbon emissions will fuel the growth of small weedlike species, but not kelps -- allowing weeds to take over large tracts of coastal habitats, the researchers say. "Carbon emissions might boost plant ...
- This machine turns coffee waste into energyon November 27, 2015 at 4:09 am
easy to collect. "Every tonne of waste coffee grounds recycled using bio-bean's technology saves 6.8 tonnes of CO2 emissions. It's like driving from London to Beijing -- twice." Bio-bean's ...
- Oceans could be 150% more acidic by 2100on January 22, 2012 at 4:00 pm
Most of the cliffs that you see bordering the south of England and the Normandy coast were built by deposition of sediments of shellfish that have grown in steady conditions of carbonate and CO2 ...