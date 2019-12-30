A new long distance relationship is a turning point for quantum computing

The demonstration of two silicon quantum bits communicating across relatively long distances is a turning point for the technology.

A team at Princeton University has demonstrated that two Quantum Computing components, known as silicon “spin” qubits, can interact even when spaced relatively far apart on a computer chip.

“The ability to transmit messages across this distance on a silicon chip unlocks new capabilities for our quantum hardware,” said Jason Petta.”This should help to improve the communication of qubits on chips as well as from one chip to another”.

There is huge potential for quantum computers to tackle challenges well beyond the capabilities of our current computers. In order to realize this great potential, these computers will require tens of thousands of qubits that can communicate with each other. The difficulty is that current quantum computers contain tens of qubits made from superconducting circuits. Silicon spin qubits have several advantages over this current approach in that they retain their Quantum State longer than competing technologies and can be manufactured at a low cost.

“This is the first demonstration of entangling electron spins in silicon separated by distances much larger than the devices housing those spins,” said Thaddeus Ladd .

The demonstration is an important milestone and utilizes materials heavily used in the semiconductor industry already.

